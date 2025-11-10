Think Local

Ways to help people with dementia enjoy travelling

Travelling with dementia

Photo: Contributed With preparation and the right adjustments, travel with a person living with dementia can still be enjoyable and meaningful.

Travel can be one of life’s greatest joys, an opportunity to explore new places, visit friends or simply take a relaxing vacation.

However, for people living with dementia, a disease that can affect memory, orientation and the ability to processing information, travel can be a source of anxiety. That doesn’t mean it’s impossible, though. With preparation and the right adjustments, travel can still be enjoyable and meaningful.

Considerations before travelling

People living with dementia generally do best in settings that are stable and familiar. Travel is also often easier in early stages of the disease, as disorientation, agitation or distress may become too difficult to manage in later stages.

Caregivers will take on many roles, from travel agent to planner to tour guide. They work behind the scenes to ensure an enjoyable travel experience. Open communication is essential. Discuss plans together, share concerns and ensure that everyone understands what to expect. Put together itineraries and plan for things potential emergencies or unexpected illness. It is important to recognize that someone may have a harder time functioning while travelling because of the stress from unfamiliar environments and changes in routine.

Knowing if travel is feasible right now

Before planning a trip, it’s important to assess whether it would be safe or enjoyable for the person living with dementia currently. There may be some warning signs that now is not a good time, including:

Increased disorientation or agitation, even in familiar settings.

Wanting to go home while out for a short time.

Increased anxiety around upcoming appointments.

Anxiety or withdrawal in crowded, noisy settings, like busy restaurants.

Issues with incontinence.

Becoming lost more easily.

An increase in delusional, uninhibited or other challenging behaviours.

It may be helpful to do a trial run to help you understand if now is a good time to travel. If your big trip is going to involve flying, consider a shorter flight. You could also just check into a local hotel for a few nights. A smaller trial run can help establish the current capacity for travel.

Planning tips to support successful travel

If you feel comfortable proceeding with the trip, preparation is the key to reducing confusion and stress. Some things to consider:

Choose familiar destinations, hotels or restaurants when possible.

Consider the simplest mode of travel – a direct flight is simpler than a long car drive, while a train may make it easier to manage changing time zones.

Avoid peak travel seasons to reduce crowds and chance of delays.

Request airline support in advance, such as early boarding and mobility assistance.

Build in flexibility, slower pace and frequent breaks.

Consult with the physician about travel plans and carry copies of prescriptions, medication lists and legal documents such as a power of attorney.

Bring extra medications, clothing, snacks and water.

Keep identification, emergency contacts and destination information with the person at all times.

Caregivers should also prepare to take on additional responsibilities; ensuring rest before and during a trip is important. If possible, having a second support person can significantly reduce caregiving stress and help prevent burnout.

Meaningful alternatives to travel

As dementia progresses, travel may become overwhelming, unsafe or simply no longer possible. However, there are still meaningful ways to create positive experiences without going far from home. Staycations, day-trips or short visits to local parks, beaches, lakes or favourite restaurants within the community can provide enjoyable and manageable outings.

Spending time with family and friends at home instead of traveling to visit them can also reduce stress. Creating an at-home “tourist experience”, for example, exploring local neighbourhoods or gardens, can make ordinary days feel special. Reminiscing with old travel photos, souvenirs and stories from past trips can also bring meaningful conversations.

If you would like more tips on holiday travel with someone living with dementia or support for managing other aspects of the disease, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.'s First Link Dementia Helpline is here to help:

English: 1-800-936-6033

Cantonese and Mandarin: 1-833-674-5007

Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu: 1-833-674-5003

The First Link team can answer your questions, connect you with local resources and offer practical tips for living well with dementia – support is just a phone call away.

