Think Local

Vitalis hosts Kelowna career fair as company expands local manufacturing capacity

Vitalis hosting career fair

Photo: Vitalis Vitalis will be hosting a career fair this Saturday, Nov. 8.

Vitalis, a growing Kelowna-based manufacturer, is stepping up recruitment efforts as it ramps up production capacity and hires for multiple skilled roles.

This Saturday, Nov. 8, the company will host a career fair at its newest facility, offering attendees a chance to meet directly with hiring managers, tour the space, watch live welding demonstrations and enjoy a free barbecue lunch.

While the company is recruiting across several departments, a key focus is attracting skilled trades talent, particularly assembly technicians, Class A pressure welders and journeyman refrigeration technicians.

Demand for skilled tradespeople continues to rise throughout British Columbia, but Vitalis notes that many trades professionals in the Okanagan have historically had to work away from their families and community. With Vitalis, people can have a skilled career right at home in Kelowna.

Vitalis designs and manufactures environmentally responsible chillers, heat pumps, refrigeration systems and processing equipment for a wide variety of commercial and industrial applications. The company’s CO2-based technologies help companies and communities reduce climate-changing emissions without polluting local soil and watersheds.

Alongside long-term local employment, the company offers benefits such as flexible work options, RRSP matching, training and professional development support, and extended health, vision and dental coverage.

Pre-booked, one-on-one discussions are available for attendees interested in targeted conversations about open roles. Walk-ins are welcome throughout the event.

The Vitalis career fair will take place on Saturday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3488 Velocity Ave., in Kelowna.

To book a one-on-one meeting with a hiring manager or to learn more about the career fair, visit the Vitalis website here.

Photo: Vitalis

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.