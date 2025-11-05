Think Local

VGH+ Millionaire Lottery includes two gorgeous Grand Prize options in Kelowna

Grand homes up for grabs

Photo: Contributed A beautiful home on the 14th floor at Aqua could be yours.

The winner of the 2025 VGH+ Millionaire Lottery could choose one of two stunning Kelowna homes in which to live out the Okanagan dream.

One of the Grand Prize offerings in the lottery, whose tickets are available now, is in the new Aqua Waterfront Village, while the second is in Trailhead at the Ponds in the Upper Mission.

In other words, the winner can’t go wrong should they choose one of the Kelowna homes.

This year’s VGH+ Millionaire Lottery offers 10 Grand Prize options in all, including homes in South Surrey, Langley, Vancouver, Burnaby, Courtenay, Sooke and Colwood. The final prize option is $3 million in tax-free cash—the largest cash prize ever offered in a B.C. lottery.

Each of this year’s Grand Prize home packages is worth over $3.3 million, which makes it the biggest Grand Prize in B.C. home lottery history.



The lottery also features Bonus draws and more than $200,000 in Early Bird prizes. There will be 40 Early Bird winners of $1,000 cash, 20 winners of $500, and then the big Early Bird winner will choose one of the following three options:

• 2025 Corvette Stingray Convertible or 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred HEV

• Private jet experience from Travel Best Bets plus $25,000 cash

• $150,000 cash

The Loyalty Bonus deadline is at midnight this Friday, Nov. 7, and everyone who buys tickets early will automatically be entered in three draws with over $40,000 in prizes, featuring a huge Kitchen Makeover package from Midland Appliance, a 2025 Chevrolet Trax, or $25,000 tax-free cash, plus $5,000 gift cards from Travel Best Bets. There will also be Fall Bonus and Christmas Bonus prizes worth over $124,000 total, with 12 more winners.

The Aqua Waterfront Village home in Kelowna features two bedrooms and a den, two bathrooms and 1,135 square feet of living space overall. It also boasts a 175 square-foot balcony and two parking stalls. This Grand Prize includes $60,000 in cash for furniture, a 2025 BMW X5 xDRive 50e, a 2025 Toyota RAV 4 SE, a $100,000 Travel Best Bets gift card and $660,000 in cash.

The Trailheads home is equally as attractive, as the 3,249 square foot abode has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an in-ground pool and a two-car garage. If the winner picks this Grand Prize, they will also get $60,000 in cash for furniture, a 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning, a 2025 ATX22 Type-S boat, a $100,000 Travel Best Bets gift card and $465,000 in cash.

Photo: Contributed The Trailheads at the Ponds home features three bedrooms and an in-ground pool.

There is even more winning to be done in this year’s VGH+ Millionaire Lottery, as it features the 50/50 PLUS Lottery, with a potential jackpot of up to $3.2 million, and the Daily Cash PLUS Game, with 105 days of winning. Two winners will be drawn every day, except the final Friday, and will award one $75,000 winner, one $50,000 winner and one $25,000 winner—for a total Daily Cash PLUS prize value of $400,000.

Funds raised from the 2025 VGH+ Millionaire Lottery state-of-the-art equipment, groundbreaking research and innovative patient care at Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute, G.F. Strong Rehabilitation Centre and Vancouver Community Health Services, which are utilized by patients from across the province.

“People across British Columbia facing serious illness or injury deserve the very best care,” VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation president and CEO Angela Chapman says. “They deserve the brightest minds. They deserve medical breakthroughs. They deserve better. The VGH+ Millionaire Lottery helps make that possible, giving our world-class health care partners resources they need to save lives, fuel innovation and build healthier communities across British Columbia.”

VGH+ Millionaire Lottery tickets are available at two for $110, five for $200, 10 for $350 and 25 for $600. Tickets can be purchased online here, by phone at 604-602-5848 or toll-free at 1-888-445-5825, or in person at London Drugs.

