Think Local

Ascent by Highstreet offers great value in Kelowna

The time to buy is now

Photo: Contributed Set in Kelowna’s sought-after Upper Mission area, Ascent offers an ideal balance of convenience and recreation.

If you have been waiting for the right moment to buy a condo, this is it.

With Ascent’s exclusive 2.99% limited-time mortgage rate, a brand new one-bedroom condo priced at $404,900 works out to approximately $1,925 per month, including strata fees and property taxes.

Here’s where it gets exciting. With this special incentive rate, every payment you make is doing more for you. Each month, roughly $700 goes straight toward your equity, money that is working for your future. Over a year, that is more than $8,000 you have essentially paid yourself while building long-term financial confidence.

Photo: Contributed Buying now means locking in a 2.99% mortgage rate that is well below today’s typical rates.

Buying now means locking in a 2.99% mortgage rate that is well below today’s typical rates. This exclusive incentive lowers your monthly payment and increases how much of each payment goes toward your equity. It is a financial window that will not last forever. Once the incentive ends, monthly costs will rise and equity growth will slow. Acting now lets you take full advantage of the savings while this opportunity is available.

Now is also the right time to buy in Kelowna. Market activity is steady, interest rates are trending toward stability and well-priced new homes are in demand. Ascent continues to lead as Kelowna’s best-selling condo community, offering more space and value with junior one- to three-bedroom homes starting at $289,900, parking included.

Ascent’s “Carbon-free Homes” are built smarter and more efficient. Each home is backed by Canada’s longest new home warranty for total peace of mind.

Homeowners will also enjoy access to Ascent’s community building, featuring a fitness area, lounge, games room, and outdoor patio. It is the perfect space to connect, unwind and make the most of everyday life.

Set in Kelowna’s sought-after Upper Mission area, Ascent offers an ideal balance of convenience and recreation. You are surrounded by schools, parks and hiking trails, across the street from Mission Village at the Ponds, where shopping, services and fitness are all within easy reach. It is one of Kelowna’s most desirable neighbourhoods and now, it is more affordable to call it home.

If you have been waiting for the right time, this is it. The rate is right and the homes are ready to move-into now. This is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for and makes buying new right for you.

Feel Good. Live Right. at Ascent by Highstreet.

Showhome open Thursday to Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit AscentKelowna.ca

Photo: Contributed Ascent is surrounded by schools, parks and hiking trails, across the street from Mission Village at the Ponds, where shopping, services and fitness are all within easy reach. It is one of Kelowna’s most desirable neighbourhoods and now, it is more affordable to call it home.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.