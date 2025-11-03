Think Local

Road 13 Vineyards brings back Wine Advent Calendar for sixth year

Road 13's Advent returns

Photo: Road 13 Vineyards The Road 13 Wine Advent Calendar is back to please palates this holiday season.

This holiday season, Road 13 Vineyards invites you to count down the days to Christmas with its anticipated Wine Advent Calendar, back for a sixth season. Now available to the public.

Celebrate the season, one bottle at a time

This year’s limited release comes in two sizes. Choose between a six-bottle or a 12-bottle calendar, each revealing a handpicked mix of familiar favourites and new releases made from 100% Okanagan fruit. Whether you’re gifting it to someone special or indulging yourself, every sip leading up to Dec. 25 promises a new taste to savour.

Photo: Road 13

A new look for a Road 13 tradition

This beloved holiday ritual debuts a new punchdown design that reimagines your advent experience. This evolution reflects Road 13’s ongoing commitment to quality and craftsmanship.

Grab yours now, as these calendars sell out every year

With limited quantities left after the preorders, order yours now and make this December one to remember—filled with discovery, craftsmanship and the spirit of Canadian wine.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.