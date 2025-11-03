Think Local

Yuletide @ The PTCC features more than 170 local vendors this weekend

Shop locally at Yuletide

Photo: Artisans Showcase Yuletide @ The PTCC returns this weekend in Penticton.

The spirit of the season will be alive and well when Yuletide @ The PTCC returns to Penticton this weekend.

The seventh annual holiday handcrafted and gift market will be held at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre from Friday, Nov. 7, to Sunday, Nov. 9, offering a festive shopping experience that brings together more than 170 vendors, charitable giving and family friendly holiday magic.

Attendees will find everything they would ever need for the holidays all in one place. Vendors come from across the region, including as far away as 100 Mile House and Alberta, contributing to what has become one of the South Okanagan’s most popular holiday shopping events. That means every vendor on the floor will be Canadian, and there has never been a more important time to shop at home that this holiday season.

“It has everything that you would need,” organizer Frances Callaghan says. “Everything is local. You can get anything from jewelry to food to pottery to woodwork to clothing. It has everything you need to put under the tree.”

Yuletide @ The PTCC will also include four non-profits, which speaks to Callaghan’s pride in creating an event that supports both small businesses and the community. A portion of admission proceeds will go toward Penticton’s Purple Pantry community fridge, which the market has supported for the past two years. Attendees are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations, which can be placed in the wooden, Christmas-decorated display that looks like a pickup truck.

This year’s event will also feature the debut of the Little Elf Shop, a “kids-only” shopping area for those under 18. It will be replete with vendor-supplied items priced between $5 and $20 that children purchase for family members in secret.

“It’s their own little time they can go and shop and pick up something for mom or someone, and they won’t know until Christmas Day what they got,” Callaghan says.

Santa Claus will be on site for photos in a decorated winter wonderland setting until 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, and visitors can also take their own family photos at holiday-themed photo booths throughout the venue.

Admission can be purchased for a single day or the full weekend, with plenty of free parking and two entrances to ensure easy access. Friday offers a quieter shopping experience for those who prefer to avoid crowds. With top-quality returning vendors and eagerly anticipated newcomers, this year’s market features the largest wait list yet — a testament to its growing popularity.

“I’m a true believer that bigger is not better,” Callaghan said. “It’s about making it worthwhile for the vendors and magical for the shoppers.”

Yuletide @ The PTCC runs Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information about Yuletide @ The PTCC—and other markets from Artisans Showcase—can be found on its website here.

