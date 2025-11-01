Think Local

Dinner series continues with holiday theme at Liquidity Wines in Okanagan Falls

A holiday table at Liquidity

Photo: Liquidity Wines Liquidity's dinner series will feature a menu inspired by warmth and generosity.

If you missed the sold-out Burgundy in the Valley: A Harvest Table Affair, this is your second chance to experience the magic of Liquidity’s dinner series. This time with a festive twist.

On Dec. 5, step into a scene straight from a winter’s dream. The dining room glows with candlelight. The table dressed in its holiday finest. Aromas of the season’s most beloved flavours fill the air as Liquidity’s culinary team presents a menu inspired by the warmth and generosity of the holidays. Each course is thoughtfully paired with Liquidity wines, creating an evening that captures the spirit of both the vineyard and the season.

Photo: Liquidity Wines

Expect roasted chicken leg with bacon pomme purée, butter-glazed heirloom carrots, and brussels sprouts paired with Liquidity’s newly released Atelier Chardonnay, a wine adding textural complexity and beautiful acidity to the dish.

Gather with friends, toast to the year, and savour the joy of the moment. This is where refined flavours meet heartfelt celebration.

Celebrate the holidays with Liquidity in the heart of wine country.

Seats are limited—reserve early to ensure your place at the table.

