From wine tasting to wine-led meals at Home Block Restaurant, CedarCreek Estate Winery is ready for the holidays

Après at CedarCreek

Photo: Contributed Inside CedarCreek’s tasting room, guests can explore the signature “Taste of Terroir,” a guided tasting that reveals the story of the land through each pour.

From a fireside glass in the tasting room to a wine-led meal at Home Block, Après at CedarCreek captures the spirit of winter in the Okanagan—unhurried, welcoming and deeply rooted in a sense of place.

Toast to the season

Inside CedarCreek’s tasting room, guests can explore the signature “Taste of Terroir,” a guided tasting that reveals the story of the land through each pour. Led by a knowledgeable team, it’s a journey across the valley’s vineyards, showcasing the craftsmanship and care behind every bottle.

For a more relaxed pace, Après at CedarCreek offers a fireside escape. Sip wines by the glass, wrapped in blankets and warmed by heaters, while taking in sweeping views of the snow-dusted valley.

Taste the Terroir at Home Block

Photo: Contributed Home Block restaurant at CedarCreek Estate Winery continues the celebration of seasonality and craft throughout the holidays.

Just steps from the tasting room, Home Block restaurant continues the celebration of seasonality and craft. The menu reflects the heart of the Okanagan, where local ingredients meet CedarCreek’s expressive wines in dishes that feel both grounded and refined. Guests can enjoy Home Block’s wine-paired lunches and dinners, where wood-fired flavours and thoughtful pairings create memorable moments.

For something truly special, the “Chef’s Table” offers an intimate, multi-course journey paired with rare Aspect and Library wines. Each course tells a story of vineyards, season, and artistry, forming an unforgettable connection between the land and the plate.

