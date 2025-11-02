Think Local

Mission Hill Winery to host its annual Festival of Trees again starting this month

Annual Festival of Trees

Photo: Contributed Mission Hill celebrates its ninth annual Festival of Trees,starting Nov. 21.

For more than 30 years, Festival of Trees has been a cherished tradition in British Columbia.

As Mission Hill celebrates its ninth annual Festival of Trees, the estate transforms into a winter wonderland, bringing together local businesses, organizations, and community members in support of B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Light-up celebration

On Nov. 21, join the opening celebration. Sip warm mulled wine, savour seasonal bites, and experience the magic of Mission Hill. Enjoy festive moments with Santa Tom, browse the holiday market of local artisans, and share in the spirit of the season.

Tasting experience

From Nov. 22 to Jan. 4, the festivities continue through guided tasting experiences including a tour through the estate followed by a curated tasting of Mission Hill wines paired with seasonal small bites that celebrate holiday flavours.

Photo: Contributed From Nov. 22 to Jan. 4, the festivities continue.

Become a part of the magic

Local businesses and organizations are invited to sponsor a tree, a wonderful opportunity to showcase creativity, connect with the community, and support a vital cause. Learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

This holiday season, gather friends and family at Mission Hill Family Estate to experience this themed tradition. Book now.

Partial proceeds from ticket sales benefit B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation, which raised more than $70,000 through last year’s event. Every guest plays a part in continuing that legacy of giving.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.