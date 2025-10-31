Think Local

Habitat’s Jingle Bell Build returns, thanks to Traine Charitable Foundation

Habitat’s big holiday build

Photo: Habitat for Humanity Okanagan The annual Jingle Bell Build will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

The holiday season is about to get a whole lot sweeter in Kelowna.

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is inviting local businesses, community groups and festive builders to join the fun at the annual Jingle Bell Build, presented by Traine Charitable Foundation, on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at The Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna.

This beloved gingerbread house competition isn’t just about candy and creativity; it’s about coming together to build the Okanagan’s most affordable housing. Every dollar raised helps Habitat create real, lasting homeownership opportunities for local families in need.

Photo: Contributed

But beware: This is no ordinary gingerbread contest. Teams will need to bring their A game—and plenty of icing—to impress the one and only Inspector Gingy, who will be on the lookout for building code violations, crooked candy canes and gumdrop greatness.

“Events like Jingle Bell Build not only raise essential funds but remind us of the power of community,” Habitat for Humanity Okanagan CEO Andrea Manifold says. “Behind every gingerbread house stands a common purpose, helping another family build a real home of their own.”

This year’s presenting sponsor, Traine Charitable Foundation, is stepping up in a big way. Already a great partner of Habitat Okanagan, the foundation has a strong history of supporting initiatives that strengthen communities throughout the Okanagan. Their ongoing commitment ensures Habitat can continue bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope throughout the Okanagan.

Teams can expect a lively evening filled with friendly competition, great food, festive music and plenty of holiday spirit. While their gingerbread creations may crumble, the impact of their efforts will last for generations.

Be part of the build that gives back this holiday season. Register your team or become a sponsor today by visiting the Habitat website here.

Spots are filling up fast, so don’t miss your chance to build something truly meaningful—and pass Inspector Gingy’s inspection.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.