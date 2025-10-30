Think Local

Here's your chance to live at Skaha Shores

Creating community

Photo: Contributed Skaha Shores by Highstreet in Penticton.

Here’s your chance to live at Skaha Shores by Highstreet, a rental where community, great service and the perfect location come together.

This isn’t just a building, it’s a home where neighbours know each other’s names, events bring people together and your home feels like a vacation, all year round.

Comfortable, thoughtful homes

There are only have four suites available right now, each designed to make your day-to-day life easier and more enjoyable:

• Option 1: Pet-friendly ground-floor suite. Two-bed, two-bath with a private patio—perfect for you and your dog. $1,999/month.

• Option 2: Lakeside suite. Fourth-floor, two-bed, two-bath with west-facing views that capture the best of Penticton sunsets. $2,219/month.

• Option 3: Corner suite. Second-floor, two-bed, two-bath with bright, open spaces for comfortable living. $2,169/month.

• Option 4: East-facing suite. Fourth-floor, two-bed, two-bath, perfect for those quiet mornings. $2,119/month.

All options feature walk-in closets, modern kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-suite laundry—everything you need to settle in immediately. The entire community is a Carbon-free Home, meaning that your home is better for you and for the planet. Plus, for a limited time, you can get one month rent-free when you sign a lease.

A true community

At Skaha Shores, the experience goes beyond your suite.

• Connect with neighbours in the bookable community lounge or at year-round events put on by Highstreet.

• Enjoy shared spaces like the community garden or the patio with lake views.

• Ditch the gym membership and enjoy the on-site fitness centre.

• Bookable guest suite for when you have friends in town.

• Count on on-site staff who will respond to you in 48 hours or less, guaranteed.

“When we talk about community, we really mean it,” says Kaitlin, community leader at Skaha Shores. "Our recent community Thanksgiving event had more than 50 community members show up and make the day truly special.”

It’s a place built for people who value connection and a sense of belonging. Just check out the reviews on Google to see what makes this community stand out.

Make Skaha Shores your home

With high-quality design, a welcoming community, and suites ready for move-in, Skaha Shores is more than a place to live, it’s a place to thrive.

Four homes. One welcoming community. Make your next move count so you can Feel Good. Live Right. in Penticton

Don’t delay, the suites won’t last. Call the Highstreet team today at 778-784-5476 or head to renthighstreet.ca and book a tour to see which home is right for you.

Photo: Contributed Suitesat Skaha Shores come with premium finishings.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.