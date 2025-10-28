Think Local

Art of dining, reimagined at O’Rourke Family Estate in Lake Country

Art of dining reimagined

Photo: O'Rourke Family Estate Row 188 is accepting reservations for seatings starting on Oct. 31.

Tucked into the hills of Lake Country, O’Rourke Family Estate has become a destination that captures the essence of the Okanagan Valley: dramatic landscapes, world-class wines and a philosophy rooted in craftsmanship. From the contours of the granite that shape its vineyards to the precision found in every glass, the estate reflects a vision of excellence guided by patience, purpose and respect for the land.

Now that same philosophy is expressed through cuisine with the opening of Row 188, the estate’s signature restaurant, welcoming guests for Friday and Saturday evening reservations beginning Oct. 31.

An estate-driven culinary experience

Led by executive chef Julien Lamrani, the kitchen at Row 188 presents an estate-grown, seasonally inspired dining experience that mirrors the winemaking ethos of O’Rourke Family Estate. Each dish is a study in balance and restraint, celebrating ingredients drawn from the estate’s gardens and trusted regional producers.

Lamrani, who honed his craft in Michelin-starred restaurants in Paris and acclaimed kitchens around the world, brings a quiet sophistication to the menu. His culinary approach values both artistry and simplicity, allowing flavour and texture to speak for themselves while maintaining a seamless connection between the vineyard, the cellar and the plate.

Guests may select from a three-course menu or an extended five-course menu. Both experiences offer optional curated wine pairings drawn from the O’Rourke Family Estate cellar, highlighting the synergy between the region’s terroir and the estate’s distinctive wines.

Photo: O'Rourke Family Estate

A setting of natural beauty and intentional design

Row 188 is more than a dining room. Set among granite and vines with sweeping views of Okanagan Lake, the space was designed to reflect the same attention to detail that defines the estate itself. Every element, from the architecture and lighting to the service and pacing, has been crafted to create an atmosphere of quiet refinement and ease.

Guests are invited to relax into an evening that unfolds naturally, guided by thoughtful service and the rhythm of the kitchen. The result is a dining experience that feels both intimate and expansive, where time seems to slow and conversation finds its perfect pace.

Photo: O'Rourke Family Estate

A destination for memorable evenings

Dinner at Row 188 is offered by reservation only, ensuring an unhurried and personalized experience for every guest. Seating is intentionally limited to preserve the intimacy of the setting and the precision of service. Walk-in availability is not offered, and guests are kindly asked to arrive on time, with a 15-minute grace period extended for unforeseen delays.

Beyond dinner, guests may wish to extend their visit with a stay in the estate’s luxury accommodations, designed with the same elegance and sense of place that define O’Rourke Family Estate. The estate also welcomes private and corporate holiday bookings, offering bespoke menus and experiences crafted by the culinary and hospitality teams.

Photo: O'Rourke Family Estate

Reserve your evening

Dinner service at Row 188 begins Oct. 31 and will continue Friday and Saturday evenings through the end of the year. Reservations are now open and can be made through the estate’s website.

For those seeking an evening that unites culinary artistry, world-class wine, and the beauty of Lake Country, Row 188 at O’Rourke Family Estate promises a dining experience of rare refinement.

More information can be acquired by emailing [email protected] or by calling 778-480-8244.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.