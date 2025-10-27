Think Local

Meet Kelowna’s cancer care trailblazers who are using radiation and AI

Photo: Contributed Dr. Nathan Becker shows off the new technology.

Drs. Nathan Becker and Hamid Raziee are driving advancements in precision radiation and AI to improve patient outcomes across B.C.

At BC Cancer–Kelowna, innovation is more than a goal—it’s a daily reality shaping patient care. Leading the charge are Dr. Becker, regional lead medical physicist and expert in AI-assisted radiation therapy, and Dr. Raziee, a radiation oncologist whose expertise in brachytherapy is helping to redefine precision cancer treatment.

Together, they represent the leadership that’s turning the Interior into an internationally recognized hub of cancer research and care—a transformation made possible through the strong support of the BC Cancer Foundation.

Big-city breakthroughs, local impact

Trained in Calgary and Toronto, Dr. Becker was drawn to the opportunity to bring cutting-edge care to the Interior. “My goal in coming here was really to bring a lot of the technology and capability I saw at the big city centres to BC Cancer–Kelowna,” he says.

He achieved that when patients in Kelowna were the first in Canada to be treated with Ethos—a technology that uses AI to adapt radiation therapy daily to the changing position and shape of tumours to allow for more targeted treatment while sparing healthy tissue.

“Five years ago, I would have said it was impossible to make a brand-new radiation plan every day,” Dr. Becker says. “Now we’re doing it.”

Photo: Contributed Dr. Nathan Becker

Personalized care, better outcomes

This advanced approach is already changing outcomes for cervical cancer patients, who are experiencing fewer side effects thanks to adaptive radiotherapy combined with a custom 3D-printed applicator to guide brachytherapy—radiation via implanted seeds.

“Right here in Kelowna, we are offering state-of-the-art cervical cancer treatment that no one else in Canada—and perhaps the world—is yet delivering as standard of care,” Dr. Becker says.

Fuelled by community support

Breakthroughs like these are being supercharged by donor support, including a $2.76 million gift from the Krysko Family Foundation that established the new BC Cancer Care–Kelowna Research and Development Hub.

The space brings critical AI infrastructure, programming and data support in-house, enabling faster, more impactful clinical research, Dr. Becker says. It’s going to change the way we do research here in the Interior.”

Using AI to advance care

Dr. Raziee has expanded on his expertise in brachytherapy since joining BC Cancer–Kelowna in 2021. Initially focused on gynecological cancers, his work now includes advanced treatments for prostate cancer.

With over half of cancer patients requiring radiation, he sees tremendous opportunity in integrating AI to create more personalized, targeted therapies.

“We’re just in the infancy of how technology will transform radiotherapy,” he says.

Redefining treatment paradigms

Beyond refining how cancer is treated, Dr. Raziee is helping change what treatment looks like.

Advanced cervical cancer, if managed primarily through invasive surgery, can cause life-altering side effects, but it can now often be treated non-surgically with curative outcomes through combined chemotherapy, radiation therapy and brachytherapy.

“By combining radiation and systemic therapies with effective and advanced brachytherapy, we’re not just managing cancer—we’re potentially curing it,” he said.

He recalls one young patient with advanced cervical cancer who underwent aggressive combined treatment. Years later, her pelvic cancer is gone, and a recurrence in her lung was successfully treated with targeted stereotactic radiation—external radiation that uses high-energy beams from multiple angles.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to help someone return to their normal life,” Dr. Raziee says.

Photo: Contributed Dr. Hamid Raziee

Donors make it possible

Every advancement at BC Cancer–Kelowna has donors behind it, Dr. Raizee says. A prime example: the region’s PET/CT scanner, acquired in 2020 thanks to $5 million in donor support.

Donor investment also established Dr. Juanita Crook as the chairwoman in brachytherapy—a key step in building a strong foundation for research, mentorship and clinical excellence in Kelowna.

“The collaboration that the chair enables is essential to driving progress,” Dr. Raziee says.

The same donor community is now supporting one of the most promising projects for the Interior—the development of a new BC Cancer centre in Kamloops.

For many patients currently travelling long distances to Kelowna for radiation therapy, which is only available at BC Cancer centres, it represents a vital step forward in delivering care closer to home.

While the impact of donor generosity is seen every day—in the technology used, the research advanced and the care delivered — Dr. Raziee believes it goes far beyond financial support.

“Cancer care is not just a medical journey; it’s a deeply human experience that requires a strong community,” he says. “We have that in the Interior, where donors play a vital role—not just by funding our work, but by championing the values that drive our mission forward.”

Donate today to help transform the future of cancer care for patients and their families in the Interior.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.