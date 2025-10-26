Think Local

Beyond play: How Aberdeen Hall’s early learning programs set foundation for life

Set your child's foundation

Photo: Aberdeen Hall Aberdeen Hall has preschool and kindergarten programs that are designed to prepare them for social, emotional and academic success.

Choosing the first school for your child is one of the most important decisions a parent can make. You’re not just looking for a place for them to be; you’re looking for a community that will spark their curiosity, build their confidence and set the foundation for a lifelong love of learning.

At Aberdeen Hall, its preschool and kindergarten programs are intentionally designed to do just that. They focus on the holistic development of each child, preparing them for social, emotional and academic success in school and in life.

The preschool foundation (ages 3-4)

Aberdeen Hall’s preschool program is a time of incredible growth. Built on a rich modern-Montessori philosophy, classrooms are alive with a “purposeful hum.” You’ll find students guided by caring and enthusiastic Montessori-trained teachers, working independently with activities in math, sensorial, language arts, culture and practical life.

This approach, which provides personalized attention in a prepared environment, encourages strength of character, independence and creativity.

The day is beautifully balanced. After the focused Montessori work in the morning, students “recharge” with lunch and a rest period before diving into the afternoon early learning program. This portion of the day includes specialist classes like move and groove, STEM and Canadian culture—to name a few—designed to promote self-expression and imagination, applying their morning knowledge in new, creative ways.

Aberdeen Hall understands families have different needs, which is why it also offers an extended day program for those requiring a longer day of care.

Photo: Contributed

The journey into kindergarten (age 5)

This seamless transition to Aberdeen Hall’s enriched, full-day kindergarten program builds on that strong foundation. In a nurturing yet challenging environment, students develop strong primary literacy and numeracy skills.

Its team-teaching approach ensures students of all abilities are challenged at the appropriate level. The curriculum is robust, featuring:

• Specialist instruction: Students receive dedicated instruction in AIM French; music; applied design, skills, and technologies; and physical education.

• Proven literacy programs: Aberdeen Hall use active, multi-sensory lessons from well-researched programs like Jolly Phonics, Oxford Reading Tree and Handwriting Without Tears.

• Engaging math: The math program fosters success through a mix of mental activities, games, songs and hands-on manipulatives to develop skills in problem-solving, patterns, operations and more.

• Inquiry-based learning: Aberdeen Hall builds interest in the natural world and its own community through hands-on observation and inquiry, instilling an appreciation for the world around us.

A partnership with parents

Aberdeen Hall believes education is a partnership. Its teaching teams utilize Google Classroom and a shared Google Photo drive to keep parents connected to what’s happening in the classroom. It also hosts community-building events throughout the year, inviting parents to join and celebrate their child’s learning journey.

Your child’s journey starts now

Aberdeen Hall is now accepting applications for September 2026 entry for the following programs:

• Preschool: For children born in 2022 and 2023.

• Kindergarten: For children born in 2021.

Part of the admissions process includes a readiness visit for your child in February.

This is an opportunity to impact your child’s holistic development and set them on their personal path to success.

To learn more about Aberdeen Hall’s programs and begin the application process, contact the admissions team today at [email protected].

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.