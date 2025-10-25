Find Red Barn Winery on Black Sage Bench Road this fall
Visit Red Barn this fall
Tucked away in Jagged Rock, Red Barn Winery stays open throughout October and November, and it has new pours waiting.
Explore behind the scenes in its production space, then settle in for a flight of four wines from the current lineup in its unique tasting experience. One of them is the new vintage of Discordian White Blend—crisp pear and candied pineapple, grounded by mineral tension. It’s rich, round and built to linger.
Come find Red Barn Winery on Black Sage Bench Road in Oliver. The ride’s worth it.
Can’t make it to the winery? Give something this season that gets shared, not shelved. To arrange holiday gifting, reach out to [email protected].
This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.
