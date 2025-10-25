Think Local

Find Red Barn Winery on Black Sage Bench Road this fall

Visit Red Barn this fall

Photo: Red Barn Winery The ride to Red Barn Winery on Black Sage Bench Road will be well worth it.

Tucked away in Jagged Rock, Red Barn Winery stays open throughout October and November, and it has new pours waiting.

Explore behind the scenes in its production space, then settle in for a flight of four wines from the current lineup in its unique tasting experience. One of them is the new vintage of Discordian White Blend—crisp pear and candied pineapple, grounded by mineral tension. It’s rich, round and built to linger.

Come find Red Barn Winery on Black Sage Bench Road in Oliver. The ride’s worth it.

Can’t make it to the winery? Give something this season that gets shared, not shelved. To arrange holiday gifting, reach out to [email protected].

Photo: Red Barn Winery The newest vintage of the Discordian White Blend is crisp pear and candied pineapple, grounded by mineral tension.

