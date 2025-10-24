Think Local

Okanagan Clinical Trials seeks volunteers for depression medication study

Photo: Contributed Those with major depressive disorder are invited to take part in an Okanagan Clinical Trials study.

Okanagan Clinical Trials is inviting individuals living with major depressive disorder to participate in an ongoing medication research study.

Okanagan Clinical Trials, a medical research company located in Kelowna, is currently conducting a study to determine the effectiveness of an investigational medication for this condition.

“Although major depressive disorder takes a major toll on patients and causes significant losses to the global economy, available treatment options do not help every patient,” Okanagan Clinical Trials geriatric psychiatrist and principal investigator Dr. Eugene Okorie says. “This study offers us the opportunity to explore the effectiveness of a new therapeutic intervention.”

To be eligible to participate in the study, volunteers will be men and women between 19 and 65 years old and diagnosed with major depressive disorder.

“There is a high need for new medications that provide an improved response for people suffering with major depressive disorder,” Okanagan Clinical Trials president Dr. Kim Christie says. “Clinical research is the process that tests if these new medications work better than current options. If you are interested in learning how to get involved, please call our clinic.”

Investigational treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage, and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.

To learn more about the study or to volunteer, visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.

