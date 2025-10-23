Think Local

First foundations being poured at luxurious Owl's Nest development in Lake Country

Owl's Nest set to take shape

Photo: Cantiro Owl's Nest will feature 28 net-zero, luxury homes.

Foundations are about to be poured at Owl’s Nest Estates on Kalamalka Lake, marking a major milestone for the exclusive collection of net-zero luxury homes that continues to draw strong buyer interest.

The first four homes on the southeast side of the development are on track to have their foundations completed by the end of the calendar year, with another four lots on the back row to follow. The Cantiro development team has also released its second phase, introducing six new homes to meet growing demand. There were three sales in September alone, reflecting rapidly increasing activity as construction moves into full swing.

The project consists of 28 net-zero homes situated on the shores of Kalamalka Lake—considered one of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Owl’s Nest offers residents unmatched waterfront access, a private 20-slip marina and direct connection to the Okanagan Rail Trail. Homes range from 2,671 to 4,236 square feet and will be built on a terraced hillside to maximize panoramic lake views and sunshine.

“Owl’s Nest Estates is really all about effortless lakefront living,” Cantiro area sales manager Leah Turner says. “You can own a beautiful, energy-efficient home right on Kalamalka Lake with interiors customized to your style, delivered to you turn-key ready for you to simply move in and enjoy. With your own dedicated beach and private dock, it’s the ultimate lake lifestyle.

“And because all exterior maintenance is taken care of, you can lock up and leave whenever you want—no stress, just freedom.”

Photo: Cantiro

Each home is built to net-zero standards, featuring solar power and advanced energy systems that allow the home to produce as much energy as it consumes. Buyers can enjoy modern convenience with natural gas options for fireplaces, patio heaters and gourmet kitchens, combining sustainability with high-end comfort.

Residents will have access to multi-purpose sport courts, community firepits and private beach access, creating a resort-style environment where everyday life feels like a vacation. Outdoor terraces and spacious indoor living areas provide ample room for entertaining, relaxing and taking in the views of Kalamalka Lake’s turquoise waters, often called “the lake of a thousand colours.”

Owl’s Nest Estates is also ideally located for those who value the full Okanagan lifestyle. Area attractions include award-winning wineries, world-class golf courses, premier ski resorts, spa amenities and orchards, all within easy reach. Kelowna International Airport is only 15 minutes away, making travel seamless for residents.

Owl’s Nest Estates simply provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure an elevated lifestyle in one of the most exclusive locations in the Okanagan Valley.

Photo: Cantiro

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.