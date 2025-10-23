Think Local

Sales will start at Wilden's newest luxury neighbourhood, Antler Heights, at open house

Ideal living at Antler Heights

Photo: Wilden Antler Heights will feature luxurious homes with fantastic views.

You will soon be able to stake your claim in Wilden’s newest luxurious neighbourhood.

Antler Heights, which offers three floor plans over only 30 homes, will begin public sales this Saturday, Oct. 25. It will provide a rare opportunity for homebuyers to gain access to one of Kelowna’s most sought-after master planned developments.

Saturday’s public launch will include an open house from noon to 5 p.m. at the presentation centre at 1881 Hidden Hills Dr., where seasonal beverages and sweet treats will be served to those in attendance.

“Antler Heights is an intimate release of 30 homes,” Wilden sales manager Jena Polley says. “They range in size from 1,953 to 2,791 square feet. With three home plans to choose from, there's a home designed for every stage of life and style of living."

Although each property is technically a duplex, the designs have been carefully planned to offer the privacy, space and feel of a single-family home—without the upkeep. Antler Heights, which features fenced backyards, premium finishes and spacious layouts, appeals to both families and downsizers looking for a lock-and-leave lifestyle.

The community will also include a shared garden, enhancing the neighbourhood’s connection to nature and lifestyle-focused amenities. Many homes offer valley views, a desirable feature that is increasingly hard to find in new developments.

“There are not too many opportunities like this in Kelowna,” Polley says. “Antler Heights provides a way to become part of the Wilden neighbourhood without the need to build from the ground up, offering beautifully designed homes in an expanding, lively community.”

Antler Heights features three home models:

• The Velvet is the most affordable option, starting at $924,900 plus GST. At 1,953 square feet, the upslope homes feature four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a mudroom-laundry combo, covered patio and main-floor living with additional bedrooms below.

• The Silver Tip, starting at $1,079,900 plus GST, offers 2,136 square feet across two storeys with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The upper floor serves as your private retreat, featuring all bedrooms, a laundry room and a versatile flex space; ideal for young families who want children close to the primary suite or for downsizers seeking convenience without excessive stairs. An additional bedroom on the main floor adds flexibility for guests or a home office.

• The Crown, starting at $1,229,900 plus GST, is the largest home plan at 2,791 square feet. It features a walkout design that embodies space, luxury and livability. With four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this plan features main-floor living with the primary bedroom conveniently located on the same level as the kitchen with pantry, laundry room, living room and spacious covered deck. Generous living spaces extend the home’s entertainment potential, while the lower level offers an expansive recreation area and additional bedrooms for added flexibility.

People can choose between two high-end interior finishes to suit their style, and upgrade options are also available. More information about available colour palettes, homes specifications and upgrade options can be found on the Velvet, Silver Tip and Crown websites.

“Enjoy the ease of a lock-and-leave lifestyle,” Polley says. “Your yard is maintained, and you can head on vacation without the worries that typically come with owning a single family home.”

With only 30 homes in the release, Antler Heights offers a boutique community atmosphere—not too large and not overwhelming—while delivering the lifestyle flexibility today’s buyers seek.

To learn more about Saturday's open house, click here.

To learn more about Antler Heights, visit its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.