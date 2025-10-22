Invest in Vernon’s first indoor play space for families

Think Local

Photo: Selina Photography Kylee Howard and her family are bringing much-needed indoor play to the North Okanagan.

Parents in the North Okanagan know the struggle all too well.

When the smoke rolls in, the temperatures soar or the snow piles up, there’s nowhere to take your kids. Families drive all the way to Kelowna or Salmon Arm for safe, reliable and convenient indoor play.

The North Okanagan region is home to 100,000 residents, with Vernon’s population projected to grow nearly 50% over the next 20 years—far outpacing the national average. The region includes an estimated 14,000 children under the age of 12, representing a strong family market—yet there’s no year-round place to play.

That’s what local mom and entrepreneur Kylee Howard is changing with Vicky’s Play Place, the North Okanagan’s first purpose-built indoor play and family hub.

Photo: Contributed

“I just had my fourth baby,” Howard says. “Every mom I know needs a village—somewhere our kids can play safely, and we can breathe, connect and feel supported. But here in Vernon, that doesn’t exist … so I decided to build it.”

Before launching Vicky’s Play Place, Howard spent more than 15 years leading leadership development and talent management strategies for major organizations internationally and across British Columbia. Through her consulting practice, she advises companies on building culture, systems and scalable growth—experience she now brings to launching her own venture.

The name also carries deep meaning. Howard’s foster sister, Vicky, was born healthy but, after a brain tumour at age two, became quadriplegic, blind and non-verbal. She lived with Howard’s family for more than 25 years before passing away last Christmas. Her joy and resilience are the inspiration for this project.

“In honour of her, I’m building a place where kids can jump, run, play,” Howard says. “And families can connect and thrive—all the things she missed out on.”

Vicky’s Play Place will feature play-based areas for kids ages 0-12, including:

• Imagination Lane: a kid-sized main street with sponsored local business kiosks.

• The Energy Zone: a screen-free play structure where kids can climb, swing, and burn energy year-round.

• Tumble Time: a soft, sensory space for babies and toddlers.

Beyond play, the facility will offer a café, birthday rooms, co-working spaces for parents, workshops, space for tutoring and therapy services, and a unique Play Pals program where trained staff members engage kids while parents work or relax.

Momentum is already building, with more than 550 families already on the waitlist. The project has also generated 55,000-plus social media engagements in a short few months. Earlier this year, Howard took home second place, plus the People’s Choice Award, in Community Futures’ 2025 Enterprize Challenge—a Dragons’ Den-style local business competition.

Now she’s inviting values-aligned investors and local business sponsors to help bring the project to life.

“Investors will have an opportunity to participate in a community-focused venture with strong growth potential and returns,” Howard says. “Sponsors can gain long-term visibility and connection through branded experiences and family engagement.”

Both investment and sponsorship opportunities are designed to deliver meaningful returns, creating lasting value for partners, while shaping the North Okanagan’s first purpose-built hub for family play and community growth.

“This is more than a business,” Howard says. “The North Okanagan is an incredible place to live and raise a family, but families need more support. Vicky’s Play Place is about rebuilding the village, creating a space where families can play, belong and thrive.”

To learn more about investment or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.vickysplayplace.ca/investor or email [email protected].

