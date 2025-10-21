Think Local

Why you’d be crazy not to look at Ascent right now

A sense of community

Photo: Contributed Ascent by Highstreet in Kelowna

If you’re shopping for a condo in Kelowna this year, this is your sign.

Right now, Ascent by Highstreet in Kelowna’s Upper Mission is checking every box and then some. You’ll find 2.99% mortgage financing, parking included with every home and Double Warranty for total peace of mind. Add in larger-than-average floorplans, step-code-four construction and homes that are ready for move-in this year and it’s easy to see why more buyers are choosing Ascent.

Think you’ll never own in Kelowna? Think again.

At Ascent, homeownership is not just a dream. It’s happening right now in one of the city’s most desirable neighbourhoods.

Tucked into Kelowna’s Upper Mission, Ascent is surrounded by walking trails, across the street from the new shopping and business district, and stunning natural beauty. It’s a community where neighbours know each other, pets are welcome and weekend mornings start with coffee on your patio overlooking the valley.

Life at Ascent feels easy. From the moment you arrive, you notice the pride of ownership, friendly faces and sense of belonging that’s hard to find in most new developments. This is a community already alive with energy. Homeowners walk their dogs, kids ride bikes and neighbours chat over coffee. It’s real, it’s welcoming and it’s growing.

This is where you can make owning in Kelowna a reality —and it feels good.

Every home is built by Highstreet, B.C.’s largest builder of carbon-free homes, which means you’re getting a home that’s energy efficient, stylish, and built to last. Starting from $289,900, Ascent makes it easy to finally break up with rent. A variety of junior one-bedroom, one-, two-, and three-bedroom condos remain and with the exclusive limited-time 2.99% mortgage financing, your monthly payments could be lower than what you’re paying in rent.

While Alpha and Bravo are move-in ready, Ascent’s next chapter is about to begin.

Photo: Contributed Charlie at Ascent by Highstreet

Meet Charlie. Coming soon.

He’s bringing new floorplans, some with lake views, and even more ways to join this thriving community. Early access appointments will open soon but right now, Alpha and Bravo offer the best move-in-ready value anywhere in Kelowna.

If you’re planning to buy a condo in Kelowna this year, start here because when you can own new, live smart and be part of a community that’s already thriving, why would you settle for anything less?

Visit the show home Thursday to Sunday, from noon to 3 p.m. or go to AscentKelowna.ca to learn more about available homes, 2.99% financing, and early access to Charlie.

Ascent by Highstreet—Feel Good. Live Right. in Kelowna’s Upper Mission.

Photo: Contributed Ascent by Highstreet

