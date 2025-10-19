Think Local

High school and mature students invited to explore engineering pathways at UBCO

Explore UBCO engineering

Photo: UBCO UBC Engineering is holding an open house for prospective students on Saturday, Nov. 1.

How can we prepare young people to thrive in a future shaped by artificial intelligence, the need for new sustainable technologies and global innovation?

Parents and students alike are asking what skills will open doors to opportunity. At UBC Okanagan School of Engineering, the answer is clear: an engineering degree can be the foundation for a secure, rewarding and impactful career.

On Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the UBCO School of Engineering invites high school and mature students—along with their friends and families—to the UBC Engineering Open House.

The annual event is designed to spark curiosity, answer big questions and showcase how a future in engineering can lead to meaningful work and global opportunities.

Engineering open house details

The UBC Engineering Open House is free and open to all. Pre-register to receive important event details and updates.

• Date: Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025

• Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Location: UBC Okanagan Campus (room/lab directions will be provided upon registration)

• Register online and learn more: https://engineering.ok.ubc.ca/open-house

What to expect at the UBCO Engineering Open House

Attendees can expect an engaging day filled with interactive displays, hands-on activities and informative sessions. They will also have the chance to meet faculty and current students, providing insights into the dynamic field of engineering.

Explore all UBC engineering has to offer through presentations, in-person booths and tours. Attendees will learn about:

• Engineering programs

• Student life

• Engineering design teams and clubs

• Co-op and other work experience

• Current engineering undergraduate student research

Photo: UBCO

Attendees will also have a chance to explore some of our campus by attending a campus and/or laboratory tour.

“We are thrilled to welcome future engineers to campus,” UBCO School of Engineering director Dr. Will Hughes says. “This open house provides a fantastic opportunity for students to engage with faculty and current students, see the world-class labs and learning spaces within the school and envision their future in engineering.”

UBCO School of Engineering offers five undergraduate programs: civil, computer, electrical, manufacturing and mechanical.

Computer engineering, which blends the disciplines of electrical engineering and computer science, launched last fall and offers an exciting—and in-demand—new pathway for students as the advancement of artificial intelligence, quantum computing, security and other fields increasingly require engineers who are highly skilled in both hardware and software.

According to the 2024 BC Labour Market Outlook, more than 120,000 STEM jobs will need to be filled in B.C. by 2034, underscoring the value of an engineering education.

For prospective students, Hughes has the following advice: “Choosing a university is a big decision, both for you and for your family. We want to help you make the best decision for your future.”

Learn more about UBC Okanagan’s School of Engineering at https://engineering.ok.ubc.ca/.

Photo: UBCO

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.