Savour the season at Mission Hill

Photo: Mission Hill

At Mission Hill Family Estate, autumn is a time to celebrate the Okanagan’s harvest in its purest form. Within the warmth of the year-round Restaurant at Mission Hill, now transitioned to indoor dining, each dish reflects the season: locally inspired, artfully composed and paired with distinguished wines.

By day, guests are welcomed into the Visitor’s Hall for a wine-paired, family-style lunch showcasing the best of regional produce. By night, an indulgent three-course dinner unfolds with precision and depth.

For a more relaxed experience, the à la carte Lounge at Mission Hill provides artisanal dishes designed to complement the estate's award-winning wines and signature cocktails. New this year, guests can enjoy Happy Hour daily from 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Photo: Mission Hill

Available daily from Nov. 22 to Jan. 4, Mission Hill Family Estate invites guests to celebrate the holidays with limited-edition festive dining. These curated menus blend comfort and elegance, pairing seasonal classics with wines made for moments of celebration.

Each visit to Mission Hill is an invitation to slow down, gather and share the warmth of the season. Dine at the estate and experience beautifully expressed wine and food.

It is open daily for dinner and Thursday through Monday for lunch. Book your table now.

