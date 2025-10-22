Think Local

New adaptive trike brings freedom for Vernon family

Variety helps kids thrive

Photo: Contributed Angela and her mom Heather.

Variety BC is helping to close affordability gaps so kids with complex health needs can thrive

“We always knew Angela likes to go fast. We discovered a few years back she loved carnival rides and going in her wagon. She just loves to have the wind on her face and blowing in her hair.”

Heather is a mom of three who lives in Vernon. Her 11-year-old daughter Angela loves speed, yet her mobility challenges mean she needs to find different ways to move. Angela was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called MED13L, meaning she has health challenges including weak muscle tone, and intellectual and developmental delays.

Exercise helps improve her strength and manage her pre-diabetic symptoms, but she gets tired over long distances. An adaptive tricycle seemed like the perfect solution.

However, trikes can range from $2,000 to over $5,000, depending on the model and the customizations required. Government funding typically isn’t enough to cover specialized equipment like this. Yet these supports can significantly improve a child’s health and quality of life.

That is why Variety BC identifies funding gaps like this and provides families grants so their children can access vital resources. With a grant from Variety, Angela’s family was able to get her a customized trike this summer.

“Exercise and physical activity are great for her development. She doesn't get to run and play like the other kids do, and so having her bike gives her some exercise and gives her belonging,” Heather says.

“I think all kids want to be out on their bikes when they're 11 years old and so, it's something we can do together as a family.”

Supporting a child through any diagnosis is daunting, and Heather still worries about her daughter’s wellbeing and future. But she’s also proud. “It makes me really happy that Angela has exceeded some of the challenges that we thought might be a barrier to her success. She is very determined.”

Their family is stronger thanks to the support around them. “They say it takes a village,” Heather says. “I have such a loving and supportive family. Her therapists, everyone involved really wants to see her succeed as well.”

Angela’s story is just one example of the profound difference having a support system can make. Right now, as economic uncertainty increases, the cost of care is out of reach for many families. In B.C., some reports estimate up to 70% of children and youth with disabilities are not receiving the critical healthcare they need.

No one should be defined by a disability or health challenge. Yet the reality is, B.C. children still experience daily limitations because waitlists, financial costs, and systemic barriers can make it harder for them to access therapies, medical equipment, and education support.

That is why Variety BC raises millions of dollars every year to help kids with health challenges afford essential healthcare. Every grant allows one more child to focus on discovering who they are and want to be without the limitations that lack of access can so often create.

You can help be there for more kids who are waiting for support. Every donation to Variety BC helps contribute to a better future for kids like Angela. From Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, you can also tune in to Global BC to learn more about Variety’s work to close healthcare gaps for kids with complex health needs.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.