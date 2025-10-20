Think Local

The power of a trusted executor in bringing your legacy to life

Make a Will Week

Photo: Contributed O.J. and her friend Nancy Green.

As a trusted power of attorney for a few of her friends and family, O.J.’s role as executor for her best friend, Nancy Green, was among the most meaningful.

“Nancy was an extraordinary woman and for her to put this level of trust in me truly meant the world. It was an honour I didn’t take lightly and did my best to ensure her legacy will live on through her charitable giving,” O.J. says.

Well-known for her volunteer work and community involvement in Lake Country and through her work with the Welcome Wagon, Nancy was the kind of person who left an impression on everyone she met.

“Some things just can’t be taught and Nancy’s caring spirit, generosity, and deep ties to the community were truly inspiring. It was no surprise when I learned she had thoughtfully planned her will to ensure her estate would continue to support others, even after she was gone,” O.J. says.

Photo: Contributed O.J. in the waiting room named after her friend Nancy Green.

Shortly after celebrating her 70th birthday, Nancy passed away.

While the role of executor carries great responsibility, it can also bring deep meaning and healing.

“It took me four months to settle Nancy’s estate and in that time, I found comfort in carrying out her last wishes. It was my way of saying thank you.”

In her will, Nancy chose to allocate funds from her investments to support a hospital in Alberta and the KGH Foundation, a gesture inspired by the exceptional cardiac care she received.

Nancy’s careful planning ensured her peace of mind and carrying out her legacy gave O.J. hers. Through her gift to the KGH Foundation, Nancy’s story continues, shaping the care at KGH, touching lives and inspiring others to give with purpose. Her generous gift will help future cardiac patients and their families, ensuring others receive the same compassionate care she did.

This Make a Will week, consider writing or reviewing your will. Get started by:

• Listing all assets: Property, investments, etc. and include digital assets like reward points.

• Choosing beneficiaries: Decide which family, friends, or charities will receive your assets.

• Appointing guardians: Name a guardian for children or dependants and set up a trust if needed.

•Selecting a trusted executor: Choose an organized individual and name a backup. Be sure to consider their location and potential tax implications. If family dynamics are complex or there is no family, appoint an independent or professional executor.

•Preparing and storing your will: Work with a lawyer, notary or reputable online platform. Keep the final copy safe and register it. Remember to review and update regularly, especially after major life changes.

Thoughtful planning today can bring peace of mind, and like Nancy and O.J., entrusting your will to an executor will ensure your wishes are fulfilled. Your vision is what counts, and when you establish a meaningful legacy, you leave a lasting mark that will be remembered.

To explore how you can make a lasting difference by leaving a gift in your will to the KGH Foundation, please contact: Robert Hamanishi (250)-862-4300 ext. 27011 or learn more online.

