Kelowna gearing up for 34th Innkeeper's Gala during the El’s centennial year

Innkeeper's Gala turns 34

One of Kelowna’s most glamorous traditions returns this fall.

The 34th annual Innkeeper’s Gala will take over Hotel Eldorado on Nov. 15, marking a highlight of the hotel’s centennial year of celebrations.

Long regarded as the city’s premier social gathering, the gala blends fine dining, live entertainment and timeless elegance with a heartfelt mission to support local causes.

This year’s event will raise funds for the Okanagan College Culinary Arts Division, the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation and the Argus Foundation—three organizations dedicated to advancing education, healthcare and community well-being.

“The Innkeeper’s Gala has always been about more than just a wonderful evening,” Argus Properties hospitality director Gil Vallee says. “It is about ensuring that the success of the event directly benefits the people and organizations that make Kelowna stronger, healthier and more vibrant.”

Guests can expect an immersive celebration that spills through the Inn’s historic halls, filled with the sounds of live jazz, DJs and musicians. Champagne, fine wines, cocktails and whiskies will flow as attendees savour the artistry of Kelowna’s culinary talent—a fitting tribute to the city’s spirit of hospitality and creativity. The event will run from 7 p.m. to midnight.

“The Innkeeper’s Gala is about bringing people together for a cause,” Vallee says. “It is always an evening filled with joy, connection and purpose, and this year’s event promises to be filled with elegant surprises, storytelling and sheer delight that will kick off a year of celebrations centred around the hotel’s 100th anniversary in 2026.

“Guests of the event will get a sneak peek at what fun and excitement we have in store for our very special birthday year.”

In 2024, the 33rd annual Innkeeper’s Gala raised more than $100,000 for community organizations, and it has brought in $1.65 million since its inception—a testament to Kelowna’s enduring generosity and the event’s status as a must-attend evening of philanthropy and festivity. This year’s gala aims to build on that success, further strengthening the connection between the city’s social scene and the causes that matter most.

Get your tickets and more information on the Innkeeper's Gala website here.

