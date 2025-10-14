Think Local

Venture on the Westside Wine Trail—if you dare—during Trick or Sip

Trick or Sip a scary fun time

Photo: Westside Wine Trail The annual Trick or Sip event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Trick or Sip is back on the Westside Wine Trail, and this year the Halloween celebration will be bigger and better than ever.

The annual event will feature 15 wineries on Saturday, Oct. 25, from noon to 5 p.m., up from 10 participants last year. Guests can expect a spooktacular mix of tastings, treats and entertainment as they make their way through the trail in costume. Tickets are $20, providing access to all participating wineries and their Halloween-themed tasting experiences at no additional cost.

New to the event this year are three wineries under the Jason Parkes Customs brand: Crown & Thieves, the hatch and Black Swift Vineyards. Dana Haudenschild, marketing lead for Jason Parkes Customs, says they are thrilled to take part in their first official event with the Westside Wine Trail after joining the organization this summer.

“We’re super excited to be part of it,” Haudenschild says. “Jason Parkes is a little bit non-traditional in how we go about doing wine tasting. So at our locations on that day you’ll get a sample of wine and a treat that is paired JPC style. We are doing Chardonnay and buttered popcorn at Black Swift, we are doing Cheetos and Gamay wine at the hatch, and we are doing chocolate and Crown Red at Crown and Thieves.”

The entire list of wineries participating this year are: Beaumont Family Estate Winery, Black Swift Vineyards, Ciao Bella Winery, Crown & Thieves, The Gallery Winery, Grizzli Winery, the hatch, Kalala Organic Estate Winery, Little Straw Vineyards, Mission Hill Family Estate, Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery, Niche Wine Company, Off the Grid Organic Winery, Quails’ Gate Winery and Volcanic Hills Estate Winery.

Since there are 15 wineries available to visit throughout the afternoon event, the Trail suggests choosing three to six stops to ensure tasting availability for everyone. Guests are encouraged to visit tasting rooms they’ve never explored, sip at their local favourites, and secure a safe ride throughout the day.

Haudenschild notes that staff at Jason Parkes Customs locations plan to be in costume, and Crown and Thieves is extending the Halloween fun with its own adult-only haunted house on Oct. 31. “It’s a ticketed event with spooky treats and spooky drinks,” she says. “So after trick or treating it’s something for adults to do, because it’s a weekend event.” The haunted evening, dubbed A Haunting at Crown & Thieves, will run from 7-10 p.m. and include spooky bites, festive cocktails, a welcome beverage and two drink tickets.

For those looking to get crafty this Halloween season, Off the Grid is hosting a pumpkin painting workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 15, complete with all the supplies and a flight of wine. On Tuesday, Oct. 28, Frind is hosting a Wine and Paint Night called Monet Meets Merlot.

If you are looking to secure an adult treat for your Halloween evening celebrations, the wineries along the Westside Wine Trail are open for tastings and bottle sales.

All ages are welcome to enjoy Trick or Sip, though wine tastings are reserved for those 19 and older. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Trick or Sip website here.

