Make your holiday event unforgettable at Liquidity Wines

Celebrate at Liquidity

Photo: Liquidity Wines A private event at Liquidity Wines.

This holiday season, Liquidity Wines invites you to celebrate the holidays in true Okanagan style. From Nov. 1 to Jan. 11, the modern estate in Okanagan Falls transforms into a festive retreat, where fine wine, elevated cuisine and warm ambiance come together for unforgettable gatherings.

Host your corporate celebration or private soirée surrounded by vineyard views and contemporary art. From chic cocktail receptions and festive buffets to intimate seated dinners, the culinary team crafts each experience with local, seasonal ingredients and perfectly paired estate wines.

Every detail, from the décor to the final toast, is designed to make your event sparkle.

Photo: Liquidity Wines

Extend your celebration with a stay at The Loft at Liquidity, a cozy on-site retreat that sleeps four and offers exclusive member pricing for Liquidity Collective guests.

Celebrate with sophistication. Celebrate at Liquidity. To inquire or reserve your date, contact [email protected].

