You are invited to attempt to solve the murder mystery at Road 13

Murder on Mile at Road 13

Photo: Road 13 Road 13 will host a murder mystery set in 1947 on Oct. 25.

Road 13 is hosting its very first murder mystery event, and you’re invited to step back in time to 1947.

On Saturday, Oct. 25, join a lively celebration where farmers, cellar hands, winemakers and locals gather to toast the end of harvest. The barrels are full, the bold reds are flowing, and spirits are high … until a piercing scream cuts through the festivities.

A murder mystery

A wealthy wine heiress has been discovered dead, face down in a fermenter. The gates are locked. The murderer is among you. Everyone harbours a secret, and no one is safe.

Guests must work as a team to uncover clues and interrogate suspects, putting your detective skills to work.

Will you uncover the culprit before they strike again? Or will you become their next victim?

See if you can crack the case Saturday, Oct. 25, at Road 13. Tickets are $50 per person and include a branded Road 13 hat.

