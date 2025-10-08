Think Local

Choosing mediation over litigation can put your future in your hands

Mediation much easier path

Photo: AdobeStock Mediation can help you save time and money.

If you find yourself in a family law dispute of any kind and outside help is needed, think mediation first—not litigation.

Not only will that save you time and money, says Rosemarie Muto of Avanti Family Law and Mediation in Salmon Arm, but you will have more control over the ultimate outcome. If you contact a mediator first, they will be able to determine if you are eligible for mediation. If you file documents at court, however, you will automatically begin a long and costly process.

Photo: Contributed Rosemarie Muto

“Mediation has a different eligibility criteria than going to court,” Muto says. “People file documents at court, and that gets them started in the court process, whereas when they meet with a mediator, the mediator does an assessment about whether or not they’re eligible for mediation.”

Mediation allows families to work out their own compromises, with the mediator providing legal information to guide decisions.

“When you go to court … I don’t know how many people realize they are literally saying to the judge: Here’s our family that you know nothing about. Please make a decision. Please make our compromises for us,” she says.

Studies show that mediated agreements are more likely to last than court-ordered ones, because the parties involved have no say in the matter.

Then there is the matter of time and money. Mediation can be completed in six to eight weeks, while the court process could last as long as five years. Not surprisingly, more time translates to more money. Muto figures those who use mediation pay between one-eighth and one-quarter of what someone who goes through the court system would.

“So they get control over their decision making, and they pay a quarter or an eighth of the cost,” Muto says.

Since 2013, legislation has prioritized mediation in an effort to relieve pressure on the court system. Mediated agreements can be filed with the court to become enforceable orders while keeping discussions private. Court files, on the other hand, are public records and accessible to everyone.

Another benefit to mediation is you can choose your own experts, such as real estate, pension and business appraisers, rather than being bound to costly, court-appointed specialists.

Disputes that can be resolved through mediation include divorce, property and debt division, financial supports, and parenting arrangements. Finalizing child support is a critical step, as couples cannot obtain a divorce in B.C. without having it in writing."

