Think Local

Canadian Veterans Services Society helps Okanagan veterans with food and much more

Here to help veterans

Photo: CVSS Canadian Veterans Services Society offers food and so much more help.

Veterans and first responders spend their lives helping others.

So when they struggle, many of them are unwilling to seek the help they need.

“They won’t go to a local food bank. They won’t go see a therapist and say, ‘I’ve got no food in my house.’ They just won’t do that. That’s just not how they’re built,” says Allan Reid, the founder of Canadian Veterans Services Society. “I’ve heard from many veterans that they won’t go to a local food bank because they spent their whole careers protecting the public, protecting Canada. They’re not going to go and take food out of their mouths even though they need it.”

That is why Reid created CVSS, which not only provides food for veterans and first responders who need it, but helps out in so many other ways. The society starts with immediate needs like groceries but broadens its support to cover bills, rent, utilities and other urgent expenses.

“We don’t pigeonhole anything that we do, so it’s up to the veteran,” Reid says. “They call us and say, ‘We need food,’ and then it starts the conversation. That gets them in the door. And then they say, ‘My life’s falling apart. I can’t pay my phone bill. I can’t pay my light bill. I’m behind in my rent.’ So we’ve taken it upon ourselves, right from day one, to facilitate those payments being made.”

CVSS also requires that each client prove their veteran or first responder status.

“We’re not just gonna take their word for it. There’s a lot of stolen valour out there around this time of the year.”

Since opening in Kelowna last year, CVSS has grown from helping a single client in its first few weeks to assisting nearly 70 veterans across B.C. Reid started the organization in 2018 in Alberta, which has three branches, and today it supports 2,000 veterans a month across both provinces. The goal is to go nationwide as quickly as possible, but that takes plenty of time and donations.

Requests for help have shifted since the COVID-19 pandemic, with many veterans now seeking assistance for gas money, utility bills and other daily expenses. CVSS pays utility companies and landlords directly to ensure financial help goes where it should. The group also requires those who use CVSS to check in every two weeks.

“We’re here to supply food first and foremost,” Reid says, “and then we’ll get them over the hurdle of a bad situation.”

The Kelowna warehouse is at 13-830 McCurdy Place, and its hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and by appointment on Saturday and Sunday. You can contact Canadian Veterans Services Society by emailing [email protected] or calling 250.448.4405, and learn more about the organization by visiting its website here.

