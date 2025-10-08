Think Local

Luxury trip to Haida Gwaii offered in COHA's B.C. Proud The Bucket Llst Raffle

Win a bucket list trip

Photo: Contributed The top prize in COHA's B.C. Proud The Bucket List Adventure Raffle is luxury trip for two to Haida Gwaii.

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association is stepping off the dance floor this year to help you check off items on your bucket list.

With its popular annual Swinging With the Stars fundraiser on hiatus, COHA has launched its B.C. Proud The Bucket List Adventure Raffle as a provincial fundraiser, with a top prize of a luxury trip for two to Haida Gwaii, valued at $30,000.

The ship can accommodate 24 guests on board with 10 crew to look after their needs and was specially designed to cruise off the shores of Haida Gwaii.

Photo: Contributed The raffle's winners will sail on the 138-foot catermaran Cascadia.

Maple Leaf Adventures has garnered national recognition from Parks Canada and the Tourism Industry Association of Canada with the Parks Canada Sustainable Tourism Award, honouring its role in promoting and protecting Canada’s natural and cultural heritage through ecotourism.

Passengers aboard the Cascadia will enjoy the luxury of a private cabin with a direct deck access, gourmet cuisine and shore excursions.

The raffle will have a second prize of $25,000 in cash to help the winner check off something from their bucket list.

“The raffle is a new way to carry new energy forward,” said Girard, noting Swinging With the Stars will be back in 2027. “It’s a way to connect people across B.C. and give them a chance to have their own bucket list item come true. We are inviting people to dream big, live fully and give generously.”

Girard said that with the unpredictable economic landscape and with Swinging With the Stars on hiatus, we needed something in its place to support our programs and services so it was decided to try something new with the raffle and keep our support right here in our beautiful province. Planning is already underway for the return of its fun dance competition in 2027. Girard said that depending on the success of the raffle, it could come back in future years and something we can build on.

Tickets for COHA’s B.C. Proud The Bucket List Adventure Raffle are on sale now to B.C. residents, 19 years of age and older. There are three different ticket tiers—one ticket is $50, four tickets cost $150 and seven tickets are $250. They are available at cohabucketlistraffle.com until Feb 19, 2026 and the draw will take place on Feb. 20.

The number of tickets available is limited to 13,700.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.