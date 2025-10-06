Think Local

North of Extraordinary celebrates how Canadians experience the feeling of home

Go North of Extraordinary

Photo: Coldwell Banker Canada North of Extraordinary is a way of seeing home as the backdrop to life’s most meaningful moments.

You see more than a house. So does Coldwell Banker Canada.

Every home tells a story. It’s the corner of the kitchen where the dog bowl lives, the pencil marks on the doorframe that quietly record the years and the sound of hallway giggles as kids race through the house.

Buying or selling a home isn’t just about square footage or market trends. It’s about protecting those memories while creating space for new ones. For many Canadians, this journey can feel overwhelming. The question at the heart of it all: Who can I trust to guide me through one of life’s biggest transitions?

Whether it’s a first condo in the big city or a family home filled with decades of memories, every move carries both financial weight and deep emotional significance.

Leading the way for consumers is Coldwell Banker Canada, whose 3,000 agents nationwide believe that trust is built through local expertise and a deep understanding of what home truly means. Since 1989, the company has developed a strong network and a reputation for guiding Canadians through the complexities of buying and selling homes, combining national strength with neighbourhood-level insight to create a personal and trusted real estate experience. Today, with a Canada-first approach and Canadian ownership, Coldwell Banker Canada continues to grow while staying deeply connected to the communities it serves and helping Canadians move forward with confidence

“Canadian real estate is not one market; it is dozens of local markets that move differently,” says Karim Kennedy, CEO of Coldwell Banker Canada. “Being Canadian-owned and operated means we are making decisions here, for Canadians, with their realities in mind.”

That distinction matters in an industry where many national brands take their direction from outside the country. Coldwell Banker Canada sees its independence as a way to stay closer to what buyers and sellers actually experience, from navigating changing markets in Toronto to capitalizing on continued demand for properties in smaller towns.

In celebration of its approach to real estate, Coldwell Banker Canada launched North of Extraordinary, a national platform that asks Canadians to look at home not as a property, but as a place where life happens. At its heart, it aims to capture moments Canadians know well: the scrape of skates on a backyard rink, snow boots drying by the door after the first storm, mismatched chairs pulled to the table for Thanksgiving, or towels hanging on the porch after a summer swim at the lake.

“The idea behind North of Extraordinary is simple,” says Shane Supernova, brand marketing manager with Coldwell Banker Canada. “It’s about pausing to appreciate the moments that turn four walls, a roof and a front door into a home. It’s the laughter, the milestones, even the chaos. Those are the things that make a house extraordinary.”

By focusing on the feelings tied to home, such as belonging, pride and continuity, the platform reflects a belief that the company says defines its network: that real estate is about people first and the trust that guides them through one of life’s biggest decisions.

“For most people, buying or selling a home is the single biggest decision of their lives,” Coldwell Banker Canada chief operating officer Hashim Arthur says. “Our role is to make sure they have the guidance and confidence to navigate that with clarity.”

Arthur emphasizes that professionalism and accountability are not optional in today’s market. “Trust is the foundation of real estate,” he says. “Canadians deserve agents who are accountable, professional and connected to their communities. That is what we work on every single day.”

That focus on trust has also been recognized by Canadians themselves. Through its Ultimate Service program, Coldwell Banker Canada has earned a 98% client satisfaction rating from more than 95,000 Canadian buyers and sellers, a level of satisfaction the company says is unmatched in the industry.

Beyond expertise, he adds, it is the community connection that makes the difference. “When you work with a Coldwell Banker Canada agent, you are working with someone who knows the schools, the parks, the history of the neighbourhood, because they live there too. That local insight is what helps buyers and sellers feel confident they are making the right move.”

This focus on trust is what helps consumers look beyond the noise of market headlines. “The truth is, no two moves are the same. What we can promise is that our agents show up with the expertise, the care, and the resources to help families move forward.”

Coldwell Banker Canada has been steadily expanding its presence, welcoming new brokerages from the Northwest Territories to Atlantic Canada. But Kennedy says growth isn’t about numbers alone.

“For us, growth isn’t about planting more signs in more lawns,” he says. “It’s about building a culture Canadians can rely on. We want brokerages and agents who see real estate as a calling to serve, not just a business to run.”

That approach has helped Coldwell Banker Canada post net positive agent growth at a time when many competitors are contracting. For consumers, it means having access to a network of professionals who combine local expertise with national support.

Behind the scenes, the company’s leadership says it is investing in tools, training and support to raise the bar for agents and, by extension, the experience of buyers and sellers. But at its core, the message is simple: Coldwell Banker Canada is Canadian-owned, rooted in Canadian communities and focused on the people who call them home.

“Wherever your next move takes you,” Kennedy says, “whether it is a first condo, a family home or a quiet place to start a new chapter, Coldwell Banker Canada is already there, helping Canadians turn houses into homes. That is what North of Extraordinary means.”

Thinking about making your next move?

Connect with your local Coldwell Banker Canada community brokerage. More information about Coldwell Banker Executives Realty in Salmon Arm, which is located at 102-371 Hudson Ave. NE, can be found on its website here.

More information about Coldwell Banker Executives Realty in Sicamous, which is located at 2-444 Main St., can be found on its website here.

