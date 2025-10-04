Think Local

Blue Suede and Rhinestones: Dolly Meets Elvis shows in Vernon, Kelowna

Dolly meets Elvis on stage

The Okanagan is about to step back in time for a one-of-a-kind concert experience that reimagines what it might have sounded like if two of music’s most iconic legends—Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton—had shared the stage.

Blue Suede and Rhinestones: Dolly Meets Elvis takes centre stage next week, with two back-to-back performances at Kelowna Community Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 8, and at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, Oct. 9. Both shows begin at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are selling quickly.

The show features Bruno Nesci, one of Canada’s premier Elvis tribute artists and a four-time top contender in the Ultimate Elvis Contest in Memphis, alongside powerhouse vocalist Daphne Moens as Dolly Parton. Backed by a full live band, the duo will deliver a mix of each star’s biggest hits—from Jolene and Coat of Many Colors to Suspicious Minds and Burning Love.

Photo: LMS Entertainment

For Moens, the role of Dolly is a natural fit. With experience in major musical theatre productions such as Rock of Ages and Footloose, and an impressive background touring internationally with Royal Caribbean, she brings the charisma, wit and powerhouse vocals that Dolly fans expect. Nesci, meanwhile, has made a name for himself across North America with his uncanny ability to capture both the voice and stage presence of Elvis, bringing audiences as close as possible to experiencing The King live.

What makes this show truly unique is the “what if” concept at its core. The idea stems from a well-known moment in music history: Elvis once expressed interest in recording Dolly’s I Will Always Love You, but Parton declined due to copyright concerns. This production explores what might have been if Elvis and Dolly had not only recorded together but shared the stage, blending their timeless repertoires into a dream duet performance.

Fans can expect an evening filled with nostalgia, energy and the magic of two music giants whose songs continue to resonate across generations. Whether you grew up listening to Elvis and Dolly or are discovering their music anew, Blue Suede and Rhinestones promises a heartfelt and high-energy show that celebrates their legacies in perfect harmony.

And for Elvis fans, the excitement doesn’t stop there. The Okanagan will once again be treated to a full dose of Elvis mania just a few months later, when Ultimate Elvis Champion Ben Thompson brings his Elvis Birthday Tour to four valley cities in January 2026.

Fresh off international tours and celebrated as one of the most authentic Elvis performers in the world, Thompson was crowned the 2018 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champion by Elvis Presley Enterprises—the highest recognition an Elvis tribute artist can receive. He has since taken the stage across Europe, North America and beyond, even portraying Elvis in the blockbuster film Blade Runner 2049. His performances have been praised by those who worked directly with Presley, cementing his reputation as one of the best in the business.

Backed by the Cadillac Kings & Queens Show Band, Thompson’s show is a journey through every era of Elvis’s storied career. Audiences will be transported from the raw, rebellious energy of the 1950s rockabilly years to the glamour of Hollywood movie hits, from the leather-clad ’68 Comeback Special to the dazzling Vegas concert years of the 1970s. It’s Elvis through the decades, complete with the big ballads, the hip-shaking rock ‘n’ roll and the iconic jumpsuits.

The Elvis Birthday Tour runs across four Okanagan cities:

• Vernon – Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

• Oliver – Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at Frank Venables Theatre

• Penticton – Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at Cleland Theatre

• Kelowna – Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, at Kelowna Community Theatre

Each performance offers fans the chance to celebrate Elvis’s legacy and his birthday in true rock ‘n’ roll style. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering his music for the first time, Thompson’s energy, detail, and heart will leave you “all shook up.”

With Blue Suede and Rhinestones kicking things off in October and Thompson’s Elvis Birthday Tour arriving in January, Okanagan audiences are in for back-to-back experiences that honour the enduring influence of The King—and in Dolly’s case, The Queen of Country too.

Tickets for both events are expected to sell quickly. Don’t miss your chance to see two unforgettable productions that bring the magic, music, and memories of Elvis—and Dolly—to life.

More information about these and other entertaining shows throughout the Okanagan can be found on the LMS Entertainment website here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.