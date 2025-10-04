Fall into music at CedarCreek Estate Winery

Think Local

Fall music at CedarCreek

Photo: CedarCreek Joshua Smith will perform on Oct. 16 at CedarCreek.

The Summer Concert Series may have come to a close, but the music continues at CedarCreek.

On Thursday, Oct. 16, step into the Aspect House for an exclusive evening that ushers with cozy energy and unforgettable sounds.

Joshua Smith, a highlight of the summer stage, returns to fill the room with his soulful performance. Perfect for those who missed him or for anyone eager to experience his artistry again in a more intimate setting.

Paired with exceptional CedarCreek wine and dishes from HomeBlock, it’s an evening designed for warmth, connection and a taste of the season ahead. There are only limited seats available. Reserve yours now.

This is just the beginning, with more to come throughout November.

And as always: If you know, you know.

