Fall into music at CedarCreek Estate Winery
Fall music at CedarCreek
The Summer Concert Series may have come to a close, but the music continues at CedarCreek.
On Thursday, Oct. 16, step into the Aspect House for an exclusive evening that ushers with cozy energy and unforgettable sounds.
Joshua Smith, a highlight of the summer stage, returns to fill the room with his soulful performance. Perfect for those who missed him or for anyone eager to experience his artistry again in a more intimate setting.
Paired with exceptional CedarCreek wine and dishes from HomeBlock, it’s an evening designed for warmth, connection and a taste of the season ahead. There are only limited seats available. Reserve yours now.
This is just the beginning, with more to come throughout November.
And as always: If you know, you know.
This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.
