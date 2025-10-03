Think Local

UBC Capstone course involves real clients, real data and real impact

Students solve real problems

Photo: UBC Rotary Centre For the Arts executive director Colleen Fitzpatrick says her business got tangible results from the Capstone program.

The UBC faculty of management is calling for organizations to submit real-world challenges for its Capstone consulting course, a term-long engagement that pairs senior management students with industry partners to tackle consequential problems or opportunities. More importantly, to deliver actionable results.

Positioned at the intersection of classroom learning and real-world experiences, the Capstone consulting course functions like a supervised consulting assignment. Cross-functional student teams—drawing on strategy, analytics, finance, operations, marketing and digital innovation—work under expert faculty guidance to analyze an organization’s challenge.

Since 2013, Russ Fields has instructed the course that he says two outcomes at once: practical value for organizations and career-shaping experience for students.

“Partners get fresh perspectives from students in their final year of the degree, while students learn to apply theory learned under real-world constraints,” Fields says.

“It’s a disciplined environment with milestones, faculty oversight, and a clear definition of success for our partners.”

The differentiating piece of the Capstone consulting course is that the projects require access to real customers, real data and real operational constraints. Fields says that organizations report that this outside-in perspective often surfaces opportunities that busy internal teams haven’t had time to explore.

One such example is a recent project where the Rotary Centre for the Arts partnered with a Capstone team to investigate revenue and sustainability models.

“The student’s dedication to fostering creativity, innovation, and real-world problem-solving has enriched our program planning immensely,” says Colleen Fitzpatrick, executive director of the not-for-profit Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna’s Cultural District.

“The team helped us quantify where we were leaving value on the table,” Fitzpatrick said. “They delivered a model we could actually put to immediate use.”

The UBC faculty of management is now inviting organizations to submit a capstone project or express interest for consideration.

“Ideal projects are where students are consulting to an organization to deliver an impactful, specific recommendation and action plan within a ten to fourteen week term,” Fields says.

“As one partner organization put it, ‘They asked the naïve questions we stopped asking—and found things we had stopped seeing.’”

Organizations can submit projects now for the upcoming January-April 2026 term, or connect with a Capstone instructor to learn more for future applications.

“This is your invitation to put a real challenge in front of tomorrow’s leaders and get real value back,” Fields says.

To learn more, visit the Capstone website here.

