Westrich Bay open house this Saturday features incentives for future residents

Get three months' rent free

Photo: Westrich Pacific Corp. Westrich Bay is hosting an open house on Saturday, Oct. 4.

This Saturday (Oct. 4), Westrich Bay is rolling out the red carpet for a one-day-only open house you won’t want to miss.

From noon to 3 p.m., visitors can explore Okanagan Lake’s most talked-about new rental community while taking advantage of exclusive one day only incentives and fun giveaways that are only available during the event.

Westrich Pacific Corp. is offering its biggest leasing specials yet, but only for those who attend in person. The first five people to sign a lease on Saturday will receive three months of free rent—a value of more than $7,500. The next 20 will receive two months free, while everyone else who secures a lease that day will still walk away with one month free.

On top of that, every new lease signed on Saturday comes with a spin on the prize wheel where guests can win gift cards to local wineries and coffee shops, prepaid Visa cards, free months of parking and more.

“This is about more than just finding a new home,” Westrich Pacific senior leasing co-ordinator Christine Neill says. “It’s a chance to join a growing lakeside community where neighbours become friends, where people walk their dogs together, and where there’s always something happening, whether it’s yoga overlooking the lake, relaxing by the pool or enjoying the beach steps from your door.”

Guests will be able to:

• Tour completed rental suites, the pool, and the courtyard in Bay 1

• Preview Bay 2 units through floorplans and images, with the opportunity to secure a suite ahead of its completion

• Explore the gym, lobby and amenity spaces

• Hear first-hand from current residents about life at Westrich Bay

The afternoon will also feature live broadcasts from Beach Radio, balloon artists and face painters for kids, and light refreshments. Residents from Bay 1 will be on-site as well, giving visitors a first-hand perspective on what life at Westrich Bay is really like.

The open house will be held at 1660 Old Ferry Wharf Rd. in West Kelowna on Saturday, Oct. 4, from noon to 3 p.m.

Space is limited, and these incentives are available for one day only. RSVP now at westrichbay.com/rsvp to secure your spot.

