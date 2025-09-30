Think Local

Volumetric trucks allow Batch Bros to offer top-quality concrete

Batch Bros mixes it right

Photo: Batch Bros Batch Bros uses volumetric trucks to better serve concrete clients.

Batch Bros is reshaping the way concrete is delivered in the Okanagan.

The locally owned and operated First Nation business, founded by Kris and Danielle Courtoreille, knows there are three aspects construction companies consider when it comes to their projects.

First they are going to look at the cost savings.

Then they are going to look at the quality.

Finally, they are going to look at environmental impact.

“We’re doing all three at the same time,” Kris Courtoreille says. “So that’s awesome.”

The reason Batch Bros checks off all the boxes is because it is using volumetric trucks—mobile batch plants on wheels that carry separate, unmixed components and produce concrete right at the job site. While volumetric trucks have been around for decades, the digitized, computer-controlled technology that makes them accurate and efficient is new to Kelowna.

“We bought the best trucks in the market,” Courtoreille says. “They’re completely automated. Every dial on it has been engineered and tested, and they get regular testing.

“So now your concrete strength is better, your quality control is better. And because it’s being mixed on site, there’s a way to stop that mix on site, so that when you order a certain amount of concrete and you don’t use it all, we can actually stop the mix, the pour … and you don't have to pay for that.”

That precision means customers can save hundreds of dollars on small jobs and up to $1,000 on larger pours. It also helps the environment by eliminating wasted concrete.

Batch Bros’ trucks may look like dump trucks or stone slingers to the untrained eye, but they carry everything separately—water, sand, gravel, cement, and admixtures like accelerators and plasticizers—until it’s time to pour. The result is stronger, higher-quality concrete with fewer issues down the line.

“Concrete is forever. It’s one shot, so it’s serious stuff,” Courtoreille says. “We wouldn’t have bought these trucks if that weren’t the case. I could have saved hundreds of thousands of dollars not buying these. We did it so that we can offer the highest level of quality.”

For Courtoreille, Batch Bros is more than just a business. It’s a family operation rooted in community values. The company supports youth sports across the Okanagan, offers a 10% discount for first responders and takes pride in being a First Nation-owned supplier.

“That’s really special,” Courtoreille says, “to be able to give back to some of those First Nation projects and work with our people.”

