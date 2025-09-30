Think Local

Largest Grand Prize cash jackpot available in BC Children's Hospital Dream Lottery

Cold, hard cash up for grabs

Can you hear that?

It is the clock ticking down to a pair of crucial deadlines in the BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery. The Early Bird deadline is this Friday night (Oct. 3), and the Grand Prize deadline will be here before you know it a week later (Friday, Oct. 10).

You do not want to miss out on the chance to be one of the winners of the biggest Dream Lottery yet.

That’s right. One of the reasons why this year’s lottery is the biggest and best yet is because the Grand Prize cash option is its largest ever. The Grand Prize winner this year has the option of taking home a whopping $2.5 million in tax-free cash.

You have only a few days to become one of the 51 Early Bird winners, with the main prize being the choice of one of three attractive packages. The first option is a $125,000 Travel Best Bets gift card package, a 2025 Audi SQ5 Sportback Technik, and gas and groceries for a year. The second package is a 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning, a 2025 Outdoors RV Back Country Mountain TRX Travel Trailer, gas and groceries for a year, and $15,000 cash. Last, but certainly not least, is $210,000 in tax-free cash.

In addition, 50 Early Bird winners will receive $1,000 each.

After that, it’s the granddaddy of them all—the Grand Prize. If you win, you will have your pick of 11 options, including gorgeous homes in West Kelowna and Predator Ridge.

The West Kelowna home is a lakefront villa at Westrich Bay. It covers more than 2,300 square feet and includes three bedrooms plus flex, five bathrooms, a rooftop terrace and a two-car garage. A five-year marina boat slip and moorage is part of the package, as is a 2025 Audi Q5 Technik 55, a 2025 ATX 22 Type-S Boat, $55,000 in furnishings, a one-year Lagree membership for two or $6,000 cash, an additional $800 Lagree Kelowna gift card or $500 cash, gas and groceries for a year, and $500,000 in cash.

The Predator Ridge home is a penthouse with panoramic golf course views. It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a nearly 1,000 square-foot patio, two parking stalls for a car and a golf cart, and a storage locker. The winner also gets a 2025 BMW X5 xDrive50e, $75,000 in travel gift cards, $25,000 for a golf cart, gas and groceries for a year, and $825,000 in cash.

There are two Grand Prize options in Vancouver, along with one each in South Surrey, Langley, Coquitlam, Courtenay, Sooke and Colwood.

The final option, of course, is the eye-popping $2.5 million in cash.

Photo: BC Children's Hospital Dream Lottery One ticket could put $2.5 million in your pocket.

“This year’s Dream Lottery truly lives up to its name with 11 Grand Prize options, including our biggest ever cash prize of $2.5 million, and stunning home packages from Vancouver to the Okanagan and Vancouver Island, all worth over $3 million,” BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery spokesperson Erin Cebula says.

“One of my personal favourites is the luxurious lakefront villa in West Kelowna. Imagine waking up to Okanagan views every morning. And remember … you’re also helping fuel life-saving research at BC Children’s Hospital. It’s a win-win—dream big and do good.”

Tickets are three for $110, six for $200, nine for $275, or 20 for $550. Players can also enter the 50/50 PLUS draw, with a jackpot that can climb to nearly $3 million.

Ticket sales for the Grand Prize end Oct. 10 at midnight—or sooner if sold out. They are available online at bcchildren.com, by phone at 604-536-2491 or 1-888-888-1567, and in person at London Drugs and Save-On-Foods.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.