OMG Casino library includes popular slot titles, variety of classic table games

Get to know OMG Casino

Online casinos have evolved significantly since the early 2000s. OMG Casino offers a selection of new releases, live dealer tables, customer support and periodic promotions.

The library includes popular slot titles and a variety of classic table games. New users may be eligible for a welcome bonus, subject to terms.

Gambling involves risk. Set limits and play within your means.

OMG Casino welcome offer

Newly registered, eligible players may qualify for a welcome bonus. Availability, amounts and terms are subject to change. Please review the full terms and conditions before participating.

Welcome bonus requirements

The account sign-up asks for standard information, and players must meet the legal gambling age for their province or territory and complete any required verification.

After registration and verification, eligible new players typically have seven days to claim the welcome bonus, if offered.

Any matched credits are credited as bonus funds—not withdrawable cash—and must be wagered a minimum of 40 times before withdrawal of associated winnings is permitted. Additional game weighting, contribution rates and exclusions may apply; see the bonus rules on the site.

Bonuses are one-time and non-transferable. Accounts may be restricted or suspended if terms and conditions are breached, like multiple accounts or other prohibited activity.

Responsible gambling

Gambling involves risk. Set limits and play within your means. Support is available through provincial resources like Gambling Support BC. Odds of winning vary by game and are not guaranteed. For payout and odds information, including return-to-player where provided, consult each game’s info panel. For more information, visit here.

Promotions for returning players

As of September 2025, ongoing promotions may vary and can change without notice. Review each offer’s terms before participating. To manage your play, set personal limits or request a timeout.

What games does OMG Casino offer?

As of September 2025, OMG Casino lists approximately 150 titles in its game library. Categories include: Best (popular titles), New, Megaways, Live Casino, Hold and Win, Table Games and an All Games view.

Titles are provided by recognized studios such as Pragmatic Play, Booming Games, Netgaming, Mancala Gaming, and Spinoro. Refer to the site’s licensing disclosure for details on the operator and vendor approvals.

Understanding odds and return to player

Return to player is a long-term theoretical measure and does not predict individual results. Winning is not the most probable outcome. For each game’s specific RTP and odds, open the in-game info panel.



Table games

Table options include titles such as Pragmatic Play’s American Blackjack. This version uses four decks, seats up to three players and typically offers table limits from $1 to $100. Limits may vary by table or version.

Live dealer games

Live dealer titles are available in the Live Casino section and are streamed with a real dealer/host. Current options include Blackjack, Roulette, Lucky 6 Roulette, Baccarat, Dragon Tiger, Mega Wheel, Sweet Bonanza Candyland, and Sic Bo Lineups are subject to change.

Responsible gambling



Slots

The slots catalog includes both new and popular titles. Players can also browse Megaways and Hold and Win categories.

Key definitions

“Volatility” reflects the variability of outcomes. Higher volatility may mean less frequent but potentially larger payouts. “Paylines” indicate possible winning line combinations.

Most popular slots games

Popular titles available at OMG Casino include Epic Joker, Blender Blitz, Joker Split and Gates of Olympus. Popularity does not indicate a higher chance of winning.

Slot Title Volatility Paylines Epic Joker medium 5 Blender Blitz high 243 Joker Split high 6 Gates of Olympus high 20

Slots are games of chance. Winning is not the most probable outcome. For payout and odds information, review each game’s rules before playing, and set personal limits. For more information, read OMG's responsible gaming page.

Mobile experience

There is currently no dedicated app. The website is accessible on smartphones, tablets and desktops.

OMG banking options

Withdrawals of eligible funds are subject to identity verification, processing times, limits and payment-provider availability. Methods may include Interac e-transfer and other supported options.

Your bank or payment provider may charge fees. Refer to OMG Casino’s terms and conditions for details.

Frequently asked questions

Q: Can I win real prizes at OMG Casino?

OMG Casino offers real-money play. Registration may require name, address, phone number, government-issued ID and banking details to meet legal and security requirements.

Your information is protected with encryption. Data may be processed and shared with verification or payment partners as required by law and the site's privacy policy.

Q: Where can I access OMG Casino?

Availability varies by province/territory and local rules. You must be of legal gambling age, which is 19 in British Columbia. The operator indicates the site is currently unavailable to residents of Ontario and New Brunswick.

Q: How do I set deposit and loss limits or take a break?

Go to “My Account,” then “Limits” to set deposit or loss limits, or request a time-out or self-exclusion. Learn more here.

Q: Does RTP mean I’ll win over time?

No. RTP is a long-term theoretical measure and does not predict individual results. Winning is not the most probable outcome. Review each game’s info panel for specific RTP and odds.

Gamble responsibly

In British Columbia, free 24/7 help is available by calling Gambling Support BC at 1-888-795-6111. More information about responsible gambling can be found here.

