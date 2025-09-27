Think Local

Westrich Bay holding exclusive open house for second building with lake views

Photo: Westrich Pacific Corp. Westrich Bay is hosting an open house on Saturday, Oct. 4.

A new chapter of lakeside living is arriving on Okanagan Lake. Westrich Bay is proud to announce the launch of Bay 2, the second building in Kelowna’s premier waterfront rental community.

To celebrate, Westrich Bay is hosting an exclusive open house on Saturday, Oct. 4—and you’re invited. This one-day-only event will showcase Bay 2’s stunning rental suites, breathtaking lake views and resort-style amenities that make Westrich Bay one of the most exciting new communities in the Okanagan.

Even better? Attendees will gain access to lease incentives valued at thousands of dollars—including a chance to secure three months of free rent, worth more than $7,000.

Guests will have the opportunity to:

• tour brand-new rental suites and stunning amenities

• explore the unique lakeside lifestyle offered at Westrich Bay

• be among the first to access exclusive lease incentives available only at the event.

With limited suites and limited-time offers, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

The open house will run from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 1660 Old Ferry Wharf Rd. in West Kelowna.

Space will be limited, but you can reserve your spot by visiting the Westrich Bay website here.

