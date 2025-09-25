Think Local

Kelowna's Kelo Cannabis will deliver your order quickly and on time

Kelo delivers the cannabis

Photo: Kelo Cannabis You can get deliveries from Kelo Cannabis in Kelowna between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily.

Kēlo Cannabis has set itself apart in Kelowna with a delivery service that is both fast and dependable.

The B.C. owned and operated company has built a reputation on making sure people in Kelowna can get their orders delivered right to their door, often within 10 to 15 minutes. Deliveries are available anywhere in the city, seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with customers able to select a half-hour time window.

Kēlo promises to never be late.

“We’re never late, and we also have multiple delivery drivers on at the same time. It’s very, very reliable,” Kēlo Cannabis vice-president Ashley Brooks says.

Everything in the store can be brought directly to customers, who don’t have to pay a delivery fee and need only a modest $25 order minimum. It’s a convenience that has quickly made Kēlo the go-to choice for cannabis delivery in Kelowna. The service is available from the company’s flagship store, the first cannabis shop to open in downtown Kelowna, at 305-890 Clement Ave.

The company’s commitment to customer service is fuelling growth. After opening in Pitt Meadows last year, Kēlo has now received approval for a third store in Burnaby, set to open in December or early next year. Brooks credits the company’s success to its community-based approach and leadership structure.

“I’ve been in this industry a really long time, about 10 years now, and I’ve worked for the government, I’ve worked for licensed producers, and I’ve worked for a bunch of different stores, and by far Kēlo is my favourite place that I’ve ever worked,” Brooks says. “There’s something different about it when you’re supporting owners that are local and truly care about the people that work for the company versus working for a corporation where you’re just a number. The staff feel that, and that’s also portrayed through our customer service.”

Female leadership is at the core of that difference. Kēlo is not only B.C.-owned, but female owned and operated as well, with Tanya Gramuglia as owner, Brooks as vice-president, and the Kelowna store managed by a woman as well. The company also offers student and senior discounts.

With a strike by the BC General Employees’ Union now raising concerns about cannabis supply across the province, Brooks encourages customers to plan ahead and take advantage of Kēlo’s reliable delivery service.

For more information about Kēlo Cannabis and its delivery service, visit kelocannabis.com.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.