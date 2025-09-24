Think Local

Magnificent Seven Rifle Raffle will support Wild Sheep Society of BC

Magnificent rifles in raffle

Photo: Contributed One of these magnificent rifles could be yours.

B.C. residents have a chance to win big while helping protect one of the province’s most iconic species.

There are only a few weeks left in the Magnificent Seven Rifle Raffle, which is being conducted by Wild Sheep Society of BC. That means there are only a few weeks left for you to secure your chance to win a world-class rifle package.

More than $70,000 in prizes is up for grabs overall, and six lucky winners will have their tickets pulled on Saturday, Oct. 11. That is because one of the seven Magnificent Seven rifles has already been won through the early-bird draw.

Not only will there be six very happy gun owners on Oct. 11, but the future of B.C.’s wild sheep will be even more rock solid because every ticket sold goes directly toward conservation projects for sheep and their habitat, like the Okanagan Bighorn Recovery Project.

“We’re trying to restore the California bighorn population in the Okanagan Valley, so local people in the valley are putting money back into the wild sheep resource. They’re looking after their local populations,” Wild Sheep Society of BC chief executive officer Kyle Stelter says.

“We’re working with the Okanagan Nation Alliance on a psoroptes treatment trial program, and our vision is a healthy ecosystem for these California bighorn sheep, and that purchasing a ticket is going to directly contribute to that.”

Stelter says there are only about 750 bighorn sheep in the Okanagan, which is down from thousands, primarily due to disease.

“For time immemorial, people have seen sheep on the landscape in the Okanagan Valley," he says. "The Okanagan valley is synonymous with California bighorn sheep, and if we want to see them, and if we want our children and our grandchildren to see them, we have to be proactive. We have to give back and support. Otherwise, they could very well be extirpated from the landscape.”

One great way to support the iconic animal is to purchase a raffle ticket.

The grand prize would look good in anyone’s gun rack. Valued at $23,464, the package features a Gunwerks Magnus rifle chambered in 7mm PRC with a 20-inch carbon-fibre barrel and a Tectonic Metallic stock finished in metallic copper Cerakote. The rifle is fitted with a Gunwerks hinged floorplate, a Gunwerks two-baffle directional muzzle brake and a laser-etched turret.

Also included is a Leupold Mark 5HD 3.6-18x44 scope with the Gunwerks RH-1 reticle, plus Gunwerks accessories like a slimline hard case, sling and scope guard.

Other rifle packages include the Gunwerks ClymR 7 PRC ($21,224), the Gunwerks Werkman 6.5 PRC ($8,904), the Weatherby Model 307 Alpine CT 6.5 WBY RPM ($6,784), the Fierce Carbon Rage 300 PRC ($7,456) and the Fierce CT Rogue 7mm PRC ($6,734).

Formed in 1992, the WSSBC is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing and protecting wild sheep populations across B.C. Its work has included habitat improvement burns, population surveys, transplants and programs to separate wild and domestic sheep and goats to reduce disease transmission. These efforts not only benefit wild sheep but also strengthen ecosystems for many species across the province.

Raffle proceeds, which represent 10% of the organization’s annual budget, will support other initiatives such as the Fraser River California Bighorn restoration and Peace Region prescribed burns for Stone’s Sheep. With nearly 2,000 members, the society has become a leader in conservation, directing funds to science, habitat enhancement and sheep reintroduction.

Thanks to presenting sponsor Precision Optics and industry partners including Gunwerks, Fierce, Weatherby, Leica Optics, Zeiss, Leupold and Revic, 100% of the raffle’s proceeds will be invested back into conservation.

Each ticket offers a chance to take home an elite rifle package and, more importantly, to help secure a future for wild sheep in British Columbia.

Get your tickets at the Magnificent Seven Rifle Raffle website here.

Photo: Peter Gutsche

