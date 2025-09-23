Think Local

Westbrook by Highstreet: No gimmicks, just better pricing

No gimmicks at Westbrook

Photo: Highstreet Westbrook by Highstreet simply makes the best financial sense.

Let’s be real—rental promos are everywhere. Free month! Free gift cards! Free Wi-Fi!

It all sounds great … until you realize that “free” often comes with strings attached. Sure, go ahead and grab that free month. But don’t be surprised when your rent increase is based on the higher rent amount. Over two years, you could end up paying way more—even with a month or two free.

To see an example of a quality rental home with transparent pricing that makes sense long term, look no further than Westbrook by Highstreet. By skipping the gimmicks, they give you something better: pricing that feels good.

Located just seven minutes from downtown Kelowna, Westbrook is Highstreet’s Westside community on Westbank First Nation land (Tsinstikeptum 10). It’s designed with sustainability, comfort and community in mind—and priced with your future in mind, too.

“We believe renters deserve honesty,” Highstreet’s Kyle Lethbridge says. “Instead of dangling short-term perks, we’ve set Westbrook at a fair market price point. It’s simple: better pricing over time saves you more than any one-time promo ever could.”

Photo: Highstreet

And the math checks out. Most two-bed, two-bathroom suites going for around $2,400 per month are only 750 to 850 square feet. At Westbrook, the equivalent suite is more than 900 square feet and goes for around $1,850 a month. That’s more space and less rent. Do a price comparison and you could save $7,500 over two years. That’s a price that really allows you to feel good and live right.

Plus, you get all the perks without the fine print:

• fitness centre

• pickleball court

• half basketball court

• outdoor barbecue lounge

• bookable community lounge

• games area

• Carbon-free Homes

• 48 hour or less response guarantee

So if you’re looking for a rental that’s up front, spacious and built for long-term value, Westbrook is the right choice. No gimmicks. Just better living.

Book a tour or apply now on the Westbrook website here.

Photo: Highstreet

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.