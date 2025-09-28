Think Local

Northern Computer unveils top five cybersecurity must-knows for business owners

Protect your business online

Photo: Northern Computer Some cyber attacks have put small and medium-sized companies out of business.

Cyber attacks are no longer just a concern for large corporations. Small and medium-sized businesses face increasing threats every day, and many owners don’t realize how vulnerable they are until it’s too late. The good news? There are proven cybersecurity tips you can implement immediately to protect your company.

As the Okanagan’s largest IT service provider, Northern Computer has witnessed firsthand how cyber threats can devastate unprepared companies. But it has also witnessed how simple security measures can make all the difference.

Why cybersecurity matters for your business

Small businesses are attractive targets for cybercriminals. While they often possess valuable data, they typically lack the advanced security measures employed by larger organizations, prioritizing their resources elsewhere. Yet, according to recent data, 43% of cyberattacks target small businesses, making disaster almost inevitable without proper protection.

The most common attacks include:

• Phishing emails that trick employees into revealing passwords or downloading malware.

• Ransomware that locks your files until you pay a ransom.

• Data breaches that expose customer information.

• Business email compromise attacks that redirect payments to criminals.

A successful attack can cost tens of thousands in recovery expenses, weeks of lost productivity and a damaged reputation. Some businesses never recover.

Essential cybersecurity tips you can implement today

You can take the first step toward protecting your business from cyber threats by implementing these practical and effective cybersecurity tips:

Use a password manager

A password manager like Bitwarden or 1Password can help by generating and storing complex passwords automatically. It’s much easier to maintain unique passwords when you don't have to remember them all, or risk storing them somewhere unprotected.

Turn on multi-factor authentication

MFA adds an extra security layer by requiring a second form of verification, like a text message or app notification. Enable it on all business accounts, especially email and banking platforms.

Keep software and devices updated

Software updates often include critical security patches. Set up automatic updates for your operating systems, antivirus software and business applications. Don’t ignore those update notifications—they’re protecting you from known vulnerabilities.

Back up your data regularly

Regular backups are your insurance policy against ransomware and hardware failures. Use the 3-2-1 rule: keep three copies of important data, store them on two different media types and keep one copy offsite or in the cloud.

Train your team to spot phishing emails

Your employees are both your greatest asset and biggest security risk. Teach them to recognize suspicious emails, verify sender identities before clicking links and report potential threats immediately.

Limit access to sensitive information

Not every employee needs access to all company data. Implement role-based access controls, regularly review permissions and remove access for former employees immediately.

Enhance network security with SASE

Adopt secure access service edge to streamline and strengthen your network security with a combination of cloud-based security tools like zero-trust access, secure web gateways and SD-WAN to protect your business activities, whether on-site or remote.

Don’t overlook mobile devices

Smartphones and tablets access company email and data, too. Require device passwords, enable remote wipe capabilities and install security updates promptly.

What you shouldn’t handle alone

While these cybersecurity tips provide a solid foundation, some security measures require professional expertise. Threat detection, firewall management, endpoint protection and 24/7 monitoring are complex tasks that need specialized knowledge and tools.

Many business owners underestimate the sophistication of modern cyber threats, leaving security insufficient. Professional managed IT providers like Northern Computer have access to enterprise-grade security tools, threat intelligence and experienced analysts who can spot dangers you might miss.

Partner with professionals for complete protection

Northern Computer's managed cybersecurity services provide comprehensive protection that goes beyond basic cybersecurity tips to offer you a team of experts that’s dedicated to thinking about your security 24/7. From advanced threat detection to regular security assessments and incident response planning, our mission is to keep you protected at all times.

While these cybersecurity tips can strengthen your defences quickly, comprehensive protection requires professional support. And it’s more achievable than you might think—working with a managed IT provider means you get enterprise-level security without the enterprise-level costs. We handle the complex technical aspects while you focus on running your business.

Take action to protect your business

Ready to secure your business properly? Contact Northern Computer today to schedule a cybersecurity assessment. The company will evaluate your current security posture, identify vulnerabilities and create a customized protection plan that fits your budget and needs.

Schedule your assessment now to speak with Northern Computer's cybersecurity experts.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.