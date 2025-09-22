Think Local

Bare Wire Recycling makes it simple to recycle non-ferrous metals in Okanagan

Cash for scrap made easy

Photo: Bare Wire Recycling Bare Wire Recycling makes it easy to recycle non-ferrous metals in the Okanagan.

Contractors, electricians, plumbers and anyone else who deals daily in non-ferrous metals now has a friend in the Okanagan.

Bare Wire Recycling opened in the Okanagan two months ago and is ready to recycle everyone’s non-ferrous metals, most notably professionals who deal with those materials.

The best part? They will come to you, take it away and pay you immediately.

“We pick up, we weigh it in the truck so the customer has a visual of what the weight is, we bring it back to our facility, we sort it, and then we issue payment,” says Bare Wire owner Brandon Cooper, who started the business in his Calgary garage in 2008 and has since expanded the business to Saskatchewan and B.C.

“It’s kind of like out of sight, out of mind. They don’t need to worry about their recycling anymore. They don’t need to load it in their vehicle and take it in or have somebody come by and steal it off their property with break-ins and all that stuff.”

Photo: Bare Wire Recycling

Unlike traditional scrapyards, Bare Wire Recycling focuses on the trades market—electricians, plumbers and contractors—who deal with non-ferrous materials every day. Its Okanagan facility is located at 8747 Jim Bailey Cres., near the Kelowna-Lake Country border, so customers can drop off their recycling materials if they wish. Cooper said the model is simple: a clean, paved depot where customers can drop off their scrap without worrying about flat tires or damaged vehicles.

“It’s like the bottle depot,” he said. “You pull in, drop off your material, weigh your material, get paid, and off you go.”

The Kelowna location is open six days a week and serves a large section of the Interior, from Osoyoos to Revelstoke and everywhere in between. Bare Wire is a great service that fills the gap for smaller communities that don’t have local yards.

“It helps our environment, and it helps the customer’s pocket,” he said. Items accepted range from Christmas lights and high-voltage wire to copper and aluminum, with no minimum load size. In fact, one customer recently brought in 40 pounds of Christmas lights to be recycled.

“Which is great,” Cooper says, “because they don’t throw it in the landfill, they get a little bit of beer money in their pocket, and then they’re on their way.”

Bare Wire values the trades industry, which is why it offers a five-cent-per-pound bonus on all copper products. It is the company's way of giving back to the hardworking blue-collar community that keeps everything running.

Bare Wire also provides registered customers with an app showing live market prices for metals. Users earn “Bare Bucks”—a percentage of everything they recycle—that can be cashed out anytime.

“The moment we update prices it is updated on the app,” Cooper said. “They can cash it out whenever they’re ready.”

Learn more about Bare Wire Recycling by visiting its website here.

Photo: Bare Wire Recycling

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.