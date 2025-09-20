Think Local

Kirmac Collision & Autoglass opens locations in Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops

Kirmac comes to BC Interior

Photo: Kirmac Collision & Autoglass Kirmac has added locations in Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops.

A trusted name in B.C.’s collision repair industry is now part of the Okanagan’s automotive landscape.

Kirmac Collision & Autoglass has entered the region through a partnership with the Bannister Automotive Group. On May 1, Kirmac officially took over Bannister’s collision repair facilities in Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops.

The move brings together two well-established automotive brands with deep roots in B.C. Bannister, a household name in the Okanagan, has built a strong reputation for customer service and community involvement across its dealership network. By joining forces with Kirmac, Bannister ensures its customers continue to receive high-quality collision repair services—now backed by Kirmac’s decades of expertise, technology and resources.

Founded in 1973, Kirmac began as a single shop in Coquitlam and has grown into one of the province’s most recognized names in auto body and glass repair. Known for its customer-first approach, advanced repair capabilities and commitment to quality, Kirmac has earned the trust of drivers across the Lower Mainland and beyond. With this expansion into the Interior, the company is excited to bring its values and services to a new region.

The business is proud of its family roots that still support its foundation today.

“I’m second generation in the business,” president Sean McIntosh says. “My dad was the founder. My cousin, Mark, is our VP of operations, and then my sister, Elisa, is our director of IT. We’re very involved in the business, and we’ve grown up in the business.”

Photo: Kirmac Collision & Autoglass

Kirmac’s dedication to community is a cornerstone of its identity. Through its Kirmac Cares for Kids initiative, the company has donated more than $5 million to support children’s health care in B.C., partnering with organizations such as BC Children’s Hospital, the Children’s Health Centre at Surrey Memorial Hospital and the West Coast Boys Club Network. With its entry into the Okanagan, Kirmac is currently exploring ways to expand this mission locally within the Interior Health region.

The transition of Bannister’s collision repair facilities to Kirmac means customers will continue to see familiar faces—now supported by Kirmac’s systems, training and technology. Whether it’s a minor fender bender or a major repair, Kirmac’s teams are equipped to restore vehicles to pre-accident condition with precision and care, including autoglass work like fixing rock chips. Across its locations, Kirmac is certified by every major vehicle brand, handling everything from electric vehicles to full-sized pickups and SUVs. It recently became the first company in North America to bring electric paint curing technology from Italy.

“As a brand, we’re certified by every major manufacturer,” McIntosh says. “The manufacturers have certification programs that recognize shops that have invested in tools, technology and training. Because the cars have so much technology, those type of programs have started to become more popular. We’ve really invested heavily in making sure all of our facilities are up to that spec of having the training, the equipment and the tools that are all recognized by the manufacturers.”

Customers can expect seamless service, transparent communication and a continued focus on getting them back on the road safely. From the moment a vehicle enters the shop to the final inspection, Kirmac’s team is committed to making the repair process as smooth and stress-free as possible. The company even offers an online AI estimating tool to help customers decide whether they should make an insurance claim or not.

Kirmac operates two additional divisions—Reborn Autobody for luxury vehicles and Fleet Street for commercial vehicles. McIntosh says Kirmac has plans to expand those brands to the Okanagan when the timing is right. With the addition of the locations in Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops, the Kirmac Group now operates 27 locations across the three brands.

Photo: Kirmac Collision & Autoglass Cousins Sean and Mark McIntosh are continuing the family involvement in Kirmac.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.