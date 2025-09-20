Think Local

Woodside show home grand opening gives peek into new Predator Ridge neighbourhood

Experience Ellison Landing

Photo: Predator Ridge The Woodside show home at Ellison Landing is being unveiled.

For the first time in five years, Predator Ridge is unveiling a brand new show home. The Woodside show home at Ellison Landing marks an exciting milestone for the community and offers a first glimpse into Predator Ridge’s newest neighbourhood, where custom homes are designed to blend seamlessly with trailside living.

Celebrate the launch of its newest neighbourhood

Today (Saturday, Sept. 20) from 2-6 p.m., you’re invited to explore the stunning Woodside show home and get a first look at four additional resort-ready homes under construction in the Vale sub-neighbourhood. This exclusive event is your opportunity to see firsthand how craftsmanship, design and lifestyle come together at Ellison Landing.

A lifestyle showcase

The afternoon goes beyond architecture, offering a taste of the lifestyle that makes Predator Ridge unique:

• Enjoy complimentary refreshments from O’Rourke Family Estate & Peak Cellars, the official wine partners for the event

• Lifestyle vehicle displays from Simolo Customs, showcasing sustainable and convenient transportation for modern resort living

• Guided tours of the Woodside show home and Vale homes under construction

Trailside living at its best

Ellison Landing is where custom homes meet trailside living, with direct access to Ellison Provincial Park and Predator Ridge’s 35-plus kilometres of trails—plus resort amenities just moments away. The Woodside show home embodies this harmony, with design that flows into the landscape and spaces built for connection.

Win a $500,000 lot in Ellison Landing

This event also marks the final chance to enter the Summer Shoot Out contest, where one lucky winner will receive a $500,000 lot in Ellison Landing. Don’t miss this opportunity to secure your place in Predator Ridge’s newest neighbourhood. Entries close with the grand opening event.

The Woodside show home is located at 1-799 Predator Ridge Dr.

Learn more at EllisonLanding.com.

