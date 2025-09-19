Think Local

Ascent by Highstreet Ventures offering 2.99% mortgage right now, guaranteed

Photo: Highstreet Ventures Ascent by Highstreet is offering an exclusive 2.99% interest rate on a three-year term.

This week, the Bank of Canada dropped its key lending rate to 2.5%. That’s good news for the economy, but for home-buyers, average mortgage rates are still sitting in the 4% range.

That’s why Ascent by Highstreet has flipped the script with an exclusive 2.99% interest rate on a three-year term.

“We’ve heard from buyers that they’re waiting for better mortgage rates before committing to a home purchase,” says Darcy Nyrose of Nyrose & Associates. “Now, you don’t have to wait. And because the rate is fixed for three years, you don’t need to stress about rates for the next three years. The right time to buy is right now.”

Pay yourself, not the landlord

Are you currently renting, living at home and worried that you’ll never own in Kelowna? With this limited time interest rate promotion, and government incentives, homeownership is within reach.

Photo: Highstreet Ventures

What a one-bedroom condo at Ascent offers

• Price: $389,900

• All-in monthly payment: $1,905 per month, including a mortgage with a 2.99% interest rate on a three-year term, along with strata and property taxes

• Based on only 5% down (about $20,000), a three-year fixed term, exclusive 2.99% rate

• Parking included

• Double the new home warranty

• Approximately 660 square feet, which is about 32% bigger than others on the market

With one-bedroom rental prices around $1,950 per month, when you own now, you’re not just saving—you’re building equity each month.

With studio to three-bedroom condos available, it’s game over, rent.

Photo: Highstreet Ventures

GST rebate for first-time buyers; Highstreet takes the risk

Back in May, the federal government announced a plan for a first-time buyer GST rebate for new homes. While not yet passed, it’s expected soon—and Highstreet is willing to bet on it.

Buy now, assign your future GST rebate to Highstreet, and you’ll save the upfront GST cost.

“Highstreet, the developer of Ascent, will take the risk,” Nyrose says. “Buy now, assign the first-time-buyer GST rebate to Highstreet, and you’ll save the upfront cost of GST. Highstreet is confident that the government will come through on their promise and is willing to take the risk so you can get into your new home sooner.”

Photo: Highstreet Ventures

No property transfer tax on new homes

Buying new also means no property transfer tax for qualifying buyers. That’s thousands saved, money you can put toward your new life in your new home.

“If you’re buying right now and not looking at new, you’re leaving money on the table,” Nyrose says.

Ascent has move-in ready studio to three-bedroom condos available right now. The floor plans are bigger than other new condos on the market, plus you can also take advantage of Highstreet’s double new home warranty.

Check out Ascent in person and learn why new could be right for you. The on-site presentation centre is open Thursdays to Sundays from noon-3 p.m. or you can book a private appointment by calling 778-200-5576. For more information visit ascentkelowna.ca.

The 2.99% interest rate is on a 3-year term, conditions apply, and all calculations are approximate.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.