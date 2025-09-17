Think Local

One premier townhouse remains at beautiful River Gate in Kamloops

Great home, better price

Photo: Contributed The home at 127 River Gate Dr. offers beautiful views.

You will not find this much bang for your buck anywhere else when it comes to newly constructed townhouses in Kamloops.

The last premier unit at River Gate, which is the newest townhome development in the Sun Rivers neighbourhood, is on the market and is unlikely to last long given the circumstances.

“These would be the flagship units of the whole complex,” says Indy Bal of Kamloops Real Estate. “You know how they say you save the best for last? There’s a reason why they saved these for last.”

The last available home is a level-entry, two-storey townhome that boasts three bedrooms and four bathrooms, and offers 1,935 square feet of living space. It also has a fully furnished basement that features a rec room, a full bathroom and a 220 square-foot room under the suspended garage slab that could be used as a theatre room, gym or hobby space.

You can also walk out onto the lawn from the basement to savour fantastic views of the South Thompson River and of the city itself.

Photo: Contributed

The main floor showcases a bright and open layout with a family-friendly kitchen, living and dining area, complete with seamless access to the deck, which is perfect for entertaining or relaxing.

Three spacious bedrooms are upstairs, including a luxurious primary suite with a walk-in closet and a spa-inspired, five-piece ensuite.

“If we’re comparing to new construction, these will be some of the largest dwellings you can buy at the price point right now,” Bal says. “And these are the only properties that are going to give you a river view and a city view with a conventional, two-storey with walkout basement and a yard, and quick access to the highway.”

The River Gate development is on Bighorn Golf and Country Club, formerly known as Sun Rivers, and residents in the community get access to the championship course and the clubhouse.

Those interested should act quickly, as there is little doubt the home at 127 River Gate Dr. will be available much longer.

“What makes it stand out is the price per square foot and the value that the buyers are getting when comparing to all the new construction that is being built in our city in the townhouse-half duplex category,” Bal says.

More information about the River Gate townhouse can be found here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.