Think Local

Building more than walls: Expansion begins at Kelowna's JoeAnna’s House

Building more than walls

Photo: Contributed A creative rendering showing the 10-room expansion of JoeAnna’s House along Royal Avenue, in Kelowna.

For families facing medical crises, every moment matters and being close to loved ones makes all the difference.

When a loved one is in the hospital, proximity eases the burden of worry and stress. Since opening its doors in 2019, JoeAnna’s House has been a lifeline for thousands of families traveling from across the Southern Interior to Kelowna General Hospital.

The need, however, has been overwhelming. With only 20 rooms, JoeAnna’s House has been at or near capacity nearly every night, having had to turn away more than 1,000 families.

Families from Golden to Osoyoos, and everywhere in between, often face long waitlists. Too often, they are left to choose between expensive hotel rooms or stressful commutes along dark highways, all while their loved ones undergo critical care.

This is why JoeAnna’s House is expanding. More than just a few additional beds, the expansion represents comfort, connection and community at a time when families need it most.

The strength of the project lies in its collective spirit. Hospital foundations from across the Southern Interior have come together to make the expansion possible. Leading the charge are the KGH Foundation, SOS Medical Foundation, East Kootenay Foundation for Health (EKFH), Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation (KBRH Health Foundation) and Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation (VJH Foundation). Their message is clear: no matter where you live, whether in the Kootenays, the North Okanagan, South Okanagan or right here in the Central Okanagan, if your loved one needs specialized care at KGH, JoeAnna’s House will be your home-away-from-home.

“This expansion is possible because of the generosity of communities from every corner of the Southern Interior,” says Carly Reuter, director of community engagement at JoeAnna’s House. “Health care knows no borders, and JoeAnna’s House is a true reflection of what can happen when communities unite for a common purpose, keeping families close to care and close to one another.”

Photo: Contributed Jeannie and Ken Randle at home in Penticton.

For families like Jeannie and Ken Randle of Penticton, JoeAnna’s House became much more than a place to stay. It became a source of strength, calm and belonging.

“It’s the greatest gift I can imagine,” Jeannie says. “To be able to be with my husband during such a stressful and emotional time was priceless. I truly believe being at JoeAnna’s House helped his recovery and it gave me a sense of calm I couldn’t have found anywhere else.”

During the day, Jeannie was by Ken’s side, actively participating in his rehabilitation and encouraging his progress. In the evenings, she returned to JoeAnna’s House, where she found warmth, connection and a welcoming community.

“It’s a lovely home to stay in,” she reflects. “The staff were so caring, always there to listen. And being able to unwind in the evenings, to talk with others going through the same thing, made a world of difference.”

Those small but powerful moments—the kitchen table conversations, the late-night cups of tea, the simple act of walking across the street to be with a loved one—are what transform JoeAnna’s House into a true home-away-from-home. They remind families they are not alone, even in their most difficult moments.

Stories like Jeannie’s are the reason JoeAnna’s House must grow. Every new room means another family has a safe, supportive space close to their loved one. It means fewer families forced to travel back and forth in the dark or stretch themselves thin covering hotel costs. It means more opportunities for healing, comfort and human connection.

By expanding, JoeAnna’s House will continue to answer the call of families who need it most. It will ensure no one must face their health care journey in isolation, and that more families can remain together when it matters most.

Every gift to the expansion helps bring families closer to care but it also builds something greater than walls, it builds hope—hope for recovery, hope for community and hope for families who need strength in their hardest days.

You can be part of this story. To donate to the JoeAnna’s House expansion, visit joeannashouse.com.

Together, we can keep families close when it matters most.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.